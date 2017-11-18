British Columbia Repeats as National Champions

Oklahoma City's Olowora wins second-straight individual crown

November 18, 2017

Vancouver, Wash. – (Individual Results | Team Results) For the fifth time in six years, British Columbia claims the NAIA women’s cross country national title Saturday at the 2017 NAIA Women’s Cross Country National Championships at Fort Vancouver Historic Site. The Thunderbirds, who also claimed banners in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016, scored 109 total points.

Nicola Symonds, who took 14th at last year’s national championships, paced British Columbia with a third-place finish in a time of 17:26. Two other Thunderbirds earned All-America honors – Madelyn Brunt (11th) and Enid Au (27th)

Overall, British Columbia ran a combined 5-kilometer time of 1:30:16 – an average of 18:04 per runner. With the title, the Thunderbirds now own the second-most team national titles in NAIA women’s cross country history.

Oklahoma City’s Aminat Olowora continued her dominance in a Stars’ uniform, as the senior cruised to her second-straight individual national title. Olowora, who set the national championship 5k record at last year’s national championships, covered the 5k course in a time of 16:50. The Lagos, Nigeria, native now boasts 10 individual titles in 10 races at Oklahoma City.

Rounding out the top five individuals were Jessica Perkinson of Southern Oregon (17:20), Symonds, Lydia Mato of Oklahoma City (17:31) and Molly Vitale-Sullivan of College of Idaho (17:36)

Wayland Baptist (Texas) claimed second-place in the team race with 125 points, followed by Oklahoma City (137 points), Aquinas (Mich.) (181 points) and Taylor (Ind.) (232 points). The second-place finish is the highest in program history for the Pioneers.