2017 NAIA FCS First Round Recap & Quarterfinal Pairings

Five unbeaten teams keep title hopes alive.

November 18, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Championship Schedule) Six of the eight host institutions were victorious Saturday in the first round of the 2017 NAIA Football Championship Series (FCS). The winners advance to the quarterfinals, which will be played out on Saturday, November 25.

With today’s wins, FCS first round hosts improve to 133-35 all-time since 1997.

The 62nd annual NAIA Football National Championship is scheduled for Saturday, December 16 at 6 p.m. EST in Daytona Beach, Fla. The City of Daytona Beach hosts the event at Municipal Stadium for the fourth-straight season. For fan and visitor information, click here.

2017 NAIA FCS Quarterfinal Pairings

Game 1 – Northwestern (Iowa) (10-1) at Saint Francis (Ind.) (11-0)

Game 2 – Georgetown (Ky.) (10-1) at Reinhardt (Ga.) (10-0)

Game 3 – Saint Xavier (Ill.) (10-1) at Morningside (Iowa) (12-0)

Game 4 – Southern Oregon (11-0) at Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (11-0)

2017 NAIA FCS First Round Recap Notes

• Defending national champion Saint Francis (Ind.) extended its NAIA-best winning streak to 21 games with a 26-21 victory over Benedictine (Kan.).

• Additionally, the win gives the Cougars a 14-game winning streak in the FCS first round en route to a 15-2 mark in their playoff opener.

• Five of the six teams that entered the day unbeaten kept their perfect record intact – Saint Francis (11-0), Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) (11-0), Morningside (Iowa) (12-0), Reinhardt (Ga.) (10-0) and Southern Oregon (11-0).

• Langston (Okla.) was the lone unbeaten team to fall today, as the Lions were bested by Northwestern (Iowa), 55-7.

• Georgetown (Ky.) was the other road team to earn a victory today, as the Tigers downed Baker (Kan.), 36-33. The victory propels Georgetown into the quarterfinals for the first time since 2011.

• After beating Sterling (Kan.) today, Morningside has now reached the quarterfinals in 12 of the last 14 seasons. The Mustangs are making their 14th-consecutive appearance in the FCS.

• Running backs Mike Ivlow of Saint Xavier (Ill.) and Blake Ingleton of Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) both rushed for 241 yards in their respective first round game. Ingleton also scored five touchdowns for the Blue Raiders.

• Morningside quarterback Trent Solsma had arguably the top quarterback performance today. The junior threw for 255 yards and a season-high six touchdowns. Solsma has thrown for at least two touchdowns in 14-straight games.

• Another notable quarterback effort was by Tanner Trosin of Southern Oregon. The senior threw for 384 yards and four touchdowns against Dickinson State (N.D.). He also ran for 85 yards.

• Saint Xavier (Ill.) defensive back Tim Walsh had a 2017 FCS first round single-game high with two interceptions. He also chipped in two tackles and two pass breakups.

For complete recaps for all games, click here.