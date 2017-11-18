2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship Opening Round Results
November 18, 2017
By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Results – Stats) Twelve of the 24 teams that competed in the 2017 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Opening Round captured a win and will advance to the national championship final site in Sioux City, Iowa, to join the 19 teams and host Morningside (Iowa) that received a national championship opening round bye.
Play will begin at the final site on November 28. The 32 teams that advanced to Sioux City, Iowa, will be put into pools, to be announced on Sunday evening on NAIA.org.
Women’s Volleyball Championship Opening Round Recap Results
- The championship opening round winners include: Bellevue (Neb.), Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), Indiana Wesleyan, Lourdes (Ohio), Marian (Ind.), Missouri Valley, Northwest (Wash.), Ottawa (Kan.), Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), Saint Xavier (Ill.), Tabor (Kan.) and Texas Wesleyan.
- Three-of-12 matches went to five sets, three-of-12 matches went four sets and six-of-12 matches finished in three straight sets.
- Nine of the 12 matches were won by the host team.
- Bellevue added a fifth win to their championship opening round history with a three set win over Lincoln Christian (Ill.).
- In their first appearance in the championship opening round, Embry-Riddle, Missouri Valley, Marian and Northwest, will advance to the final site for the first time in school history.
- Tabor, a first-time host, advances to the final site for only the second time in school history.