2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship Opening Round Results

Twelve teams advance to the final site

November 18, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Results – Stats) Twelve of the 24 teams that competed in the 2017 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship Opening Round captured a win and will advance to the national championship final site in Sioux City, Iowa, to join the 19 teams and host Morningside (Iowa) that received a national championship opening round bye.

Play will begin at the final site on November 28. The 32 teams that advanced to Sioux City, Iowa, will be put into pools, to be announced on Sunday evening on NAIA.org.

Women’s Volleyball Championship Opening Round Recap Results