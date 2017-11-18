2017 NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship Opening Round Recap

16 teams continue seasons in Orange Beach

November 18, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket | Opening Round Results) After 15 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship Opening Round events were completed today, the final site bracket is set. The 15 Opening Round champions join final site host institution Mobile (Ala.) Nov. 27 – Dec. 2 in Orange Beach, Ala. The bracket for the 16-team, single-elimination championship can be viewed HERE.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 15 matches live at the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship final site in Orange Beach, Ala. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-championship tournament package is available at $29.95. For more information and to pre-register, click HERE.

For more information on the NAIA National Championship, click HERE.

2017 Opening Round Notes