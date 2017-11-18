2017 NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship Opening Round Recap

16 teams advance to Delray Beach

November 18, 2017

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket | Opening Round Results) After 15 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship Opening Round events were completed today, the final site bracket is set. The 15 Opening Round champions join final site host institution Keiser (Fla.) Nov. 27 – Dec. 2 in Delray Beach, Fla. The bracket for the 16-team, single-elimination championship can be viewed HERE.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 15 matches live at the 2017 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship final site in Delray Beach, Fla. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-championship tournament package is available at $29.95. For more information and to pre-register, click HERE.

Late match Westmont (Calif.) (10-4-3) at No. 10 Marymount (Calif.) (15-3-2) not completed at time of release. Check back on the official scoreboard page Sunday morning for those results.

2017 Opening Round Notes