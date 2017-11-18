2017 NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship Opening Round Recap
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket | Opening Round Results) After 15 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship Opening Round events were completed today, the final site bracket is set. The 15 Opening Round champions join final site host institution Keiser (Fla.) Nov. 27 – Dec. 2 in Delray Beach, Fla. The bracket for the 16-team, single-elimination championship can be viewed HERE.
The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 15 matches live at the 2017 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship final site in Delray Beach, Fla. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-championship tournament package is available at $29.95. For more information and to pre-register, click HERE.
Late match Westmont (Calif.) (10-4-3) at No. 10 Marymount (Calif.) (15-3-2) not completed at time of release. Check back on the official scoreboard page Sunday morning for those results.
2017 Opening Round Notes
- Heading into the 2017 National Championship Opening Round, Columbia holds the longest active regular-season unbeaten streak at 18 games, posting a 16-0-2 record in that time. Hastings and Oklahoma Wesleyan are next, as both programs have won 14 straight games.
- 11 of the national championship opening round hosts picked up a victory in Saturday’s matchups. All-time, hosts have a record of 100-35-6.
- Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) defeated Rio Grande (Ohio) 5-4, handing the RedStorm its first ever national championship opening round loss.
- Rio Grande was previously 9-0 in national championship opening round matches, and the only program to host every year of the national championship opening round since its introduction in 2008.
- Cardinal Stritch, Madonna (Mich.) and Wayland Baptist (Texas) were the three visiting teams to take home a win and advance to national championship final site.
- Winners of the national championship opening round will join Keiser and resume play in Delray Beach, Fla. on November 27.