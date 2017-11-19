2017 NAIA Volleyball National Championship Pools Announced

32 team field set for pool play in Sioux City, Iowa

November 19, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Schedule | Bracket) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has released the pool assignments and schedule for the 2017 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship final site in Sioux City, Iowa. The 12 winners from the national championship opening round games join the 19 teams that received an opening round bye and host Morningside (Iowa) to form the 32-team field.

The Tyson Event Center in Sioux City, Iowa, will serve as the venue for the 10th-straight women’s volleyball national championship. The tournament will be played from November 28 – December 2. The championship match will be played on December 2 at 6 p.m. CST and will be broadcast on ESPN3 for the fourth time.

The 32 teams are divided into eight pools with four teams in each pool. The 2017 season is the second year that the field was expanded to 44 teams. The top two teams out of each pool will advance to the single-elimination bracket starting on December 1.

The following teams received a bye to the final site: College of Idaho, Columbia (Mo.), Corban (Ore.), Cornerstone (Mich.), Dordt (Iowa), Eastern Oregon, Georgetown (Ky.), Grand View (Iowa), Hastings (Neb.), Jamestown (N.D.), Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), Madonna (Mich.), Midland (Neb.), Missouri Baptist, Montana Tech, Morningside, Northwestern (Iowa), Park (Mo.), Viterbo (Wis.) and Westmont (Calif.).

The following teams advanced to the final site after winning their national championship opening round match-up Saturday: Bellevue (Neb.), Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), Indiana Wesleyan, Lourdes (Ohio), Marian (Ind.), Missouri Valley, Northwest (Wash.), Ottawa (Kan.), Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), Saint Xavier (Ill.), Tabor (Kan.) and Texas Wesleyan.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all matches live (excluding the finals to be broadcast via ESPN3 at the 2017 NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship final site in Sioux City, Iowa. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-championship tournament package is available at $29.95. For more information and to pre-register, click HERE.

2017 NAIA Volleyball National Championship Pool Play Assignments

Pool A

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)

Cornerstone (Mich.)

Jamestown (N.D.)

Texas Wesleyan

Pool B

Viterbo (Wis.)

Eastern Oregon

Georgetown (Ky.)

Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)

Pool C

Hastings (Neb.)

Montana Tech

Madonna (Mich.)

Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)

Pool D

Dordt (Iowa)

Missouri Baptist

Northwest (Wash.)

Ottawa (Kan.)

Pool E

Northwestern (Iowa)

College of Idaho

Bellevue (Neb.)

Lourdes (Ohio)

Pool F

Westmont (Calif.)

Midland (Neb.)

Marian (Ind.)

Saint Xavier (Ill.)

Pool G

Park (Mo.)

Corban (Ore.)

Missouri Valley

Indiana Wesleyan

Pool H

Grand View (Iowa)

Columbia (Mo.)

Morningside (Iowa)

Tabor (Kan.)