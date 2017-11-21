NAIA will honor Jay Bilas, ESPN College Basketball Analyst, at the annual Champions of Character Foundation Awards Luncheon

ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas will be honored at the 2018 Champions of Character Foundation Awards Luncheon

November 21, 2017

Kansas City, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) is pleased to announce that ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas will be honored at the 2018 Champions of Character Foundation Awards Luncheon. The event, which will take place on Tuesday, May 15, 2018 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Kansas City Marriott Downtown Muehlebach Tower, recognizes those that exemplify the five core values of the NAIA’s Champions of Character program – integrity, respect, responsibility, sportsmanship, and servant leadership.

Bilas, known for his extensive knowledge of men’s basketball and insightful sports analysis, joined ESPN in 1995. In addition to his role on the popular college basketball program, College GameDay, he joined ESPN’s Saturday Primetime game-of-the-week telecasts in 2015. Bilas also writes for ESPN.com and contributes to SportsCenter and ESPN Radio. Sports Illustrated has twice named Bilas the best analyst in college basketball.

In addition to Bilas, five other award recipients will be honored including a high school student-athlete, coach, team, company, and an NAIA student-athlete.

To purchase tickets or become a sponsor, visit www.naia.org/cocluncheon. For more information, contact Amy Stover, director of events and community engagement, at astover@naia.org or 816-595-8117.

