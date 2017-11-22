Season of Competition Flowchart

November 22, 2017

This flow chart is meant to be used as a tool to advise on how different types of competition may impact a student’s season of eligibility, including competing as an unattached athlete or in elite level competition. The unattached criteria is an exception in our bylaws to seasons of competition and elite level competition speaks to the type of outside competition a student is subject to being charged if not representing a school in intercollegiate competition. Please note that is flowchart is merely a guide and does not guarantee a student will or will not be charged a season of competition. As a tool, it is not directly applicable for every situation. Any specific questions regarding a situation should be directed to the appropriate parties. Legislative Services can be reached at legislative@naia.org or 816-595-8180.

Here is a printer friendly version of the flow chart! Season of Competition Flowchart

