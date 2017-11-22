Print RSS

2017 NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Postseason Top 25 Poll

British Columbia ends season at No. 1
November 22, 2017
By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – British Columbia collects its fourth-straight No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll, announced the national office on Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

  • British Columbia collected its first national championship title to claim the final postseason No. 1 rank.
  • Southern Oregon holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 34 all time.
  • Southern Oregon also holds the record for the longest active streak of being in the Top 25 with 91 straight appearances, dating back to 2008.

Poll Methodology

  • The postseason Top 25 Poll is derived from the top 25 team finishers at the national championship

2017 Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL
1 1 British Columbia
2 7 Columbia (Mo.)
3 6 Oklahoma City
4 2 Southern Oregon
5 3 Lewis-Clark (Idaho)
6 8 St. Mary (Kan.)
7 9 Eastern Oregon
8 11 Missouri Valley
9 4 St. Francis (Ill.)
10 5 College of Idaho
11 24 Oregon Tech
12 14 Indiana Tech
13 17 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
14 12 Indiana Wesleyan
15 22 Aquinas (Mich.)
16 18 Bacone (Okla.)
17 19 Taylor (Ind.)
18 20 Northwest Christian (Ore.)
19 10 The Master's (Calif.)
20 16 Cornerstone (Mich.)
21 21 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
22 13 Westmont (Calif.)
23 RV Reinhardt (Ga.)
24 25 Wayland Baptist (Texas)
25 15 Northwestern (Iowa)