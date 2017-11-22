2017 NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Postseason Top 25 Poll

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – British Columbia collects its fourth-straight No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll, announced the national office on Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

British Columbia collected its first national championship title to claim the final postseason No. 1 rank.

Southern Oregon holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 34 all time.