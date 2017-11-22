2017 NAIA Men's Cross Country Coaches' Postseason Top 25 Poll
November 22, 2017
By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – British Columbia collects its fourth-straight No. 1 ranking in the NAIA Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll, announced the national office on Wednesday.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):
- British Columbia collected its first national championship title to claim the final postseason No. 1 rank.
- Southern Oregon holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 34 all time.
- Southern Oregon also holds the record for the longest active streak of being in the Top 25 with 91 straight appearances, dating back to 2008.
Poll Methodology
- The postseason Top 25 Poll is derived from the top 25 team finishers at the national championship
2017 Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL
|1
|1
|British Columbia
|2
|7
|Columbia (Mo.)
|3
|6
|Oklahoma City
|4
|2
|Southern Oregon
|5
|3
|Lewis-Clark (Idaho)
|6
|8
|St. Mary (Kan.)
|7
|9
|Eastern Oregon
|8
|11
|Missouri Valley
|9
|4
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|10
|5
|College of Idaho
|11
|24
|Oregon Tech
|12
|14
|Indiana Tech
|13
|17
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|14
|12
|Indiana Wesleyan
|15
|22
|Aquinas (Mich.)
|16
|18
|Bacone (Okla.)
|17
|19
|Taylor (Ind.)
|18
|20
|Northwest Christian (Ore.)
|19
|10
|The Master's (Calif.)
|20
|16
|Cornerstone (Mich.)
|21
|21
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|22
|13
|Westmont (Calif.)
|23
|RV
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|24
|25
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|25
|15
|Northwestern (Iowa)