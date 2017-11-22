2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Postseason Top 25 Poll

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – British Columbia caps the 2017 season as No. 1 in the Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll, announced the national office on Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

British Columbia captured its fifth national championship title to gain the No. 1 rank in the postseason poll.

Simon Fraser (B.C.) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 41 all time.