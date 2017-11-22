Print RSS

2017 NAIA Women's Cross Country Coaches' Postseason Top 25 Poll

British Columbia Repeats as National Champion
November 22, 2017
Article Image

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – British Columbia caps the 2017 season as No. 1 in the Men’s Cross Country Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll, announced the national office on Wednesday.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1999):

  • British Columbia captured its fifth national championship title to gain the No. 1 rank in the postseason poll.
  • Simon Fraser (B.C.) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings with 41 all time.
  • College of Idaho holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school, appearing in 73-straight polls, followed by Carroll (Mont.) with 64.

Poll Methodology

  • The final cross country Top 25 Poll is derived from the top 25 finishing teams at the national championship.

2017 Women's Cross Country Coaches' Postseason Top 25 Poll

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL
1 2 British Columbia
2 3 Wayland Baptist (Texas)
3 1 Oklahoma City
4 5 Aquinas (Mich.)
5 4 Taylor (Ind.)
6 7 College of Idaho
7 12 Milligan (Tenn.)
8 15 SCAD Atlanta (Ga.)
9 14 Madonna (Mich.)
10 6 Oregon Tech
11 13 Dordt (Iowa)
12 8 The Master's (Calif.)
13 19 Northwestern (Iowa)
14 RV Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
15 10 Southern Oregon
16 18 Corban (Ore.)
17 9 Carroll (Mont.)
18 11 Shawnee State (Ohio)
19 21 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
20 17 Southeastern (Fla.)
21 16 Indiana Wesleyan
22 20 Lewis-Clark (Idaho)
23 RV St. Francis (Ill.)
24 RV St. Ambrose (Iowa)
25 RV Northwest (Wash.)