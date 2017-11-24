2017 NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship Final Site Preview

15 teams join host school Mobile (Ala.) for single-elimination event Nov. 27 – Dec. 2

November 24, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket | Press Book – PDF) The 34th annual NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship gets started Monday, Nov. 27 with No. 1 seed Martin Methodist (Tenn.) squaring off with No. 16 Marian (Ind.) at 11 a.m. CDT. That match is the first of 15 in the single-elimination event at the Orange Beach SportsPlex in Orange Beach, Ala. The championship runs through Saturday, Dec. 2 with the national championship final scheduled for 3 p.m. CDT. The Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission plays host for the sixth-straight year.



The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 15 matches live at the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship final site in Orange Beach, Ala. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-championship tournament package is available at $29.95.



For more information and to pre-register, click HERE.

For more information on the NAIA National Championship, click HERE.



2017 National Championship Final Site Notes