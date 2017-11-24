2017 NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship Final Site Preview
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket | Press Book – PDF) The 34th annual NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship gets started Monday, Nov. 27 with No. 1 seed Martin Methodist (Tenn.) squaring off with No. 16 Marian (Ind.) at 11 a.m. CDT. That match is the first of 15 in the single-elimination event at the Orange Beach SportsPlex in Orange Beach, Ala. The championship runs through Saturday, Dec. 2 with the national championship final scheduled for 3 p.m. CDT. The Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission plays host for the sixth-straight year.
The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 15 matches live at the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship final site in Orange Beach, Ala. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-championship tournament package is available at $29.95.
For more information and to pre-register, click HERE.
For more information on the NAIA National Championship, click HERE.
2017 National Championship Final Site Notes
- The 16-team field includes host team University of Mobile (Ala.) and the 15 champions from the NAIA National Championship Opening Rounds played on Nov. 18.
- Fifteen of the top 16 overall seeds are represented in Orange Beach.
- No. 1 seed Martin Methodist (Tenn.) claims the top seed for the first time since 2005 when it was the national champion. The RedHawks defeated former member Lee (Tenn.) by a 1-0 count.
- Defending national champion University of Northwestern Ohio seeks to become the first repeat national champion since former member Lee (Tenn.) claimed four-straight red banners from 2008-11. The third-seeded Racers face No. 14 Ottawa (Kan.) Nov. 28 at 4 p.m.
- Amongst the qualifiers, five programs previously won a national title. No. 7 Westmont (Calif.) leads the way with five, followed by Martin Methodist (2), No. 8 Mobile (1), Northwestern Ohio (1) and No. 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) (1).
- Heading into championship action, No. 13 Oklahoma Wesleyan holds the longest unbeaten streak on the year with a 19-gamer (18-0-1). The last loss for the Eagles was Sept. 8 against Olivet Nazarene (Ill.). Trailing Oklahoma Wesleyan is No. 5 Vanguard (Calif.) (16 games), Spring Arbor (14 games) and No. 15 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) (13 games).
- With three teams each, the Golden State Athletic Conference and Southern States Athletic Conference send the most representatives to the final site championship field.
- Westmont, who tangles with No. 10 Columbia (Mo.) on Nov. 28 at 1:30 p.m., holds the most active championship appearances with 19. The Warriors are making their sixth trip in the last seven years. Martin Methodist (14) and Mobile (12) are the other programs making their 10th-or-more appearance. The RedHawks from Martin Methodist are playing in their NAIA-best 14th-straight playoff.
- With a 33-8-8 postseason record, Westmont also claims the most playoff wins amongst the 2017 field. Martin Methodist is next with 21 victories.
- No. 16 Marian (Ind.), Oklahoma Wesleyan and No. 12 Southeastern (Fla.) are the squads appearing in their first-ever national championship tournament.
- Besides the trio of newcomers, No. 11 The Master’s (Calif.) is snapping the longest drought appearing in 2014.