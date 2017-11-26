2017 NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship Final Site Preview

15 teams join host school Keiser (Fla.) in Delray Beach for single-elimination event

November 26, 2017

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket - Press Book PDF) The 59th Men’s Soccer National Championship will begin Monday, November 27 with Wayland Baptist (Texas) taking on Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) at 11:00 a.m. EDT. That will be the first of 15 matches in the single elimination event at the Seacrest Soccer Complex in Delray Beach, Fla. The championship runs through Saturday, December 2 with the national championship final set for 6 p.m. EDT. This is the fourth straight year that Keiser (Fla.) has served as host for the event.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 15 matches live at the 2017 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship final site in Delray Beach, Fla. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-championship tournament package is available at $29.95.

2017 National Championship Final Site Notes