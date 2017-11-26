2017 NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship Final Site Preview
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket - Press Book PDF) The 59th Men’s Soccer National Championship will begin Monday, November 27 with Wayland Baptist (Texas) taking on Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) at 11:00 a.m. EDT. That will be the first of 15 matches in the single elimination event at the Seacrest Soccer Complex in Delray Beach, Fla. The championship runs through Saturday, December 2 with the national championship final set for 6 p.m. EDT. This is the fourth straight year that Keiser (Fla.) has served as host for the event.
The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 15 matches live at the 2017 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship final site in Delray Beach, Fla. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-championship tournament package is available at $29.95.
2017 National Championship Final Site Notes
- The 16-team field includes host team Keiser University (Fla.) and the 15 champions from the NAIA National Championship Opening Rounds played on November 18.
- 13 of the top 16 teams will be represented in Delray Beach.
- Oklahoma Wesleyan claims its first ever No. 1 seed entering postseason play. The Eagles look to claim the program’s first ever national championship.
- Defending national champion Hastings (Neb.) looks to become the first back-to-back champion since Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) won three straight from 1999-2001.
- Three programs making the trip to Delray Beach have previously won a national championship. Lindsey Wilson leads the way with 9 total championships. Hastings has won two, and Mobile (Ala.) has one previous title.
- Columbia (Mo.) currently holds the longest active unbeaten streak of the remaining 16 teams. The Cougars have not lost in 19 games, with a 17-0-2 record in that time. Hastings and Oklahoma Wesleyan follow Columbia, as both programs have won 15 straight games.
- Three conferences will be represented by two programs in Delray Beach: Heart of America Athletic Conference, Southern States Athletic Conference and The Sun Conference.
- Lindsey Wilson, who will face off against Marymount (Calif.) on Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. EDT, holds the most active championship appearances with 24. Four other programs will be making their 10th-or-more appearance: Baker (Kan.) (10), Hastings (13), Mobile (18) and William Carey (Miss.) (11).
- The Blue Raiders of Lindsey Wilson are also responsible for the most wins in championship history with 51. Next is Mobile with 27 victories.
- Wayland Baptist has the fewest appearances, as this will mark the program’s second trip to the national championship.
- Madonna (Mich.) is snapping the longest drought of the 16 remaining teams, with its last appearance coming in 2011.