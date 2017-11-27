2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship Final Site Preview

32 teams will begin play at the final site in Sioux City, Iowa, November 28

November 27, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Bracket | Press Book) The 38th annual Women’s Volleyball National Championship will begin on Tuesday, November 28, at the Tyson Events Center with Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), Texas Wesleyan, Hastings (Neb.) and Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) opening up play. The championship runs through Saturday, December 2 with the national championship final scheduled for 7 p.m. CST. The Great Plains Athletic Conference and city of Sioux City, Iowa play as host for the 10th straight year.

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 63 matches (including 48 pool-play matches) live at the 2017 NAIA Volleyball National Championship final site in Sioux City, Iowa. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while a pool play pass is $24.95 (Nov. 28 – Dec. 1) and an all-championship package is available at $39.95. For more information and the pre-register, click here.

For more information on the NAIA National Championship, click HERE.

2017 National Championship Final Site Notes