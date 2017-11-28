NAIA DII Men's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 1
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Northwestern (Iowa) claims the No. 1 ranking in the first regular-season NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Tuesday. The Red Raiders claimed seven first-place votes and 302 total points.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 1998)
• Northwestern is ranked in the No. 1 position for the first time since the 2005-06 preseason poll. Since 1998, the Red Raiders have been in the top spot nine times.
• Northwestern is off to a 9-0 start this season – one of only five unbeaten teams in Division II. The opening stretch is the best start for the Red Raiders since they opened the 2011-12 season 7-0.
• Northwestern returns to the court Wednesday when they travel to No. 15 Morningside (Iowa) in a key Great Plains Athletic Conference contest.
• Three other teams claimed first-place votes in the poll – No. 2 Cornerstone (Mich.) (1), No. 3 Saint Francis (Ind.) (1) and No. 5 Indiana Tech (3).
• There are seven newcomers to the poll – Indiana Tech, No. 11 Southeastern (Fla.), Morningside, No. 17 College of the Ozarks (Mo.), No. 18 Jamestown (N.D.), No. 20 Oklahoma Wesleyan and No. 21 Spring Arbor (Mich.).
• No. 16 Bethel (Ind.) boasts the most appearances at No. 1 with 38.
• No. 4 Indiana Wesleyan holds the longest active streak in the poll with 68-straight mentions. Bethel is next with 58-consecutive appearances, while Cornerstone is third at 47-straight.
Poll Methodology
• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.
• The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
• The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered
• Teams that receive only one point on the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
• The frequency of polls occurs bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
• For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017-18 NAIA Division II Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 1 (November 28, 2017)
|RANK
|PRVS
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|5
|Northwestern (Iowa) (7)
|9-0
|302
|2
|1
|Cornerstone (Mich.) (1)
|8-2
|295
|3
|3
|Saint Francis (Ind.) (1)
|7-2
|290
|4
|6
|Indiana Wesleyan
|7-1
|276
|5
|NR
|Indiana Tech (3)
|8-0
|274
|6
|9
|IU East (Ind.)
|9-2
|266
|7
|7
|College of Idaho
|6-3
|252
|8
|13
|Southwestern (Kan.)
|9-0
|244
|9
|18
|Briar Cliff (Iowa)
|9-1
|232
|10
|8
|Trinity International (Ill.)
|8-2
|216
|11
|RV
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|6-1
|201
|12
|15
|Taylor (Ind.)
|7-1
|200
|13
|11
|Southern Oregon
|5-3
|189
|14
|2
|Union (Ky.)
|5-4
|165
|15
|RV
|Morningside (Iowa)
|5-1
|141
|16
|22
|Bethel (Ind.)
|8-1
|131
|17
|NR
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|7-1
|128
|18
|NR
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|9-2
|123
|19
|23
|Montreat (N.C.)
|9-0
|122
|20
|RV
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|8-2
|115
|21
|RV
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|9-1
|108
|T22
|16
|Oregon Tech
|6-3
|107
|T22
|20
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|4-2
|107
|24
|25
|Warner (Fla.)
|7-3
|105
|25
|19
|IU Southeast (Ind.)
|5-4
|85
Others Receiving Votes: Roosevelt (Ill.) 47; Midland (Neb.) 47; Michigan-Dearborn 35; Allen (S.C.) 26; Stillman (Ala.) 26; Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 18; Cal Maritime 18; Keiser (Fla.) 16; Warner Pacific (Ore.) 15; Northwest Christian (Ore.) 6; Friends (Kan.) 6; Bellevue (Neb.) 3; York (Neb.) 3; Dakota State (S.D.) 3.