2017-18 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 1
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the first regular-season poll of the 2017-18 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball season, the Cougars of Saint Xavier move up one spot to take over the No. 1 ranking, the national office announced Tuesday. This is the program’s seventh No. 1 ranking all time.
Top 25 Highlights
- Last year’s runner-up at the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship, Saint Xavier currently holds a 6-0 record.
- The Cougars have been led by Kara Krolicki, who is averaging 23.2 points per game so far this season.
- Defending National Champion Marian (Ind.) suffered a loss to St. Francis (Ill.), which dropped the Knights three spots to No. 4. Marian is currently 10-1 on the year.
- Four teams join the Top 25 for the first time this year: No. 16 Mayville State (N.D.), No. 23 Indiana Wesleyan, No. 24 Lawrence Tech (Mich.), No. 25 Northwest Christian (Ore.).
- Morningside (Iowa) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 38. Indiana Wesleyan is second with 33.
- Morningside also holds the record for longest consecutively-ranked active school with 165 straight polls. Saint Xavier (Ill.) is second on the list with 152, including its time in Division I.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.
2017-18 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll No. 1 (Nov. 28)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|2
|Saint Xavier (Ill.) [5]
|6-0
|306
|2
|3
|Concordia (Neb.) [5]
|7-0
|305
|3
|4
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|9-0
|288
|4
|1
|Marian (Ind.) [2]
|10-1
|280
|4
|6
|College of the Ozarks (Mo.)
|9-0
|280
|6
|8
|Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.)
|7-1
|261
|7
|5
|St. Francis (Ill.)
|5-2
|242
|8
|9
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|8-2
|232
|8
|7
|Eastern Oregon
|6-2
|232
|10
|10
|Morningside (Iowa)
|8-2
|228
|11
|14
|Indiana Tech
|9-1
|224
|12
|15
|Southern Oregon
|7-0
|197
|13
|13
|Indiana East
|7-2
|196
|14
|12
|Tabor (Kan.)
|5-2
|182
|15
|17
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|5-3
|157
|16
|NR
|Mayville State (N.D.)
|6-1
|151
|17
|21
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|6-2
|137
|18
|19
|Reinhardt (Ga.)
|6-1
|133
|19
|20
|Hastings (Neb.)
|6-1
|127
|20
|23
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|6-3
|119
|21
|16
|Friends (Kan.)
|5-3
|118
|22
|11
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|4-3
|104
|23
|NR
|Indiana Wesleyan
|7-2
|96
|24
|NR
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|7-1
|92
|25
|NR
|Northwest Christian (Ore.)
|7-0
|72
Dropped From Top 25: UC Merced, Indiana Northwest, Siena Heights (Mich.), Milligan (Tenn.)
Others Receiving Votes: Valley City State (N.D.) 67; Point (Ga.) 27; Ave Maria (Fla.) 27; Taylor (Ind.) 26; Trinity Christian (Ill.) 22; Concordia (Mich.) 18; Oregon Tech 13; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 7; IU Kokomo 3