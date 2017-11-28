2017-18 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 1

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the first regular-season poll of the 2017-18 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball season, the Cougars of Saint Xavier move up one spot to take over the No. 1 ranking, the national office announced Tuesday. This is the program’s seventh No. 1 ranking all time.

Top 25 Highlights

Last year’s runner-up at the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship, Saint Xavier currently holds a 6-0 record.

The Cougars have been led by Kara Krolicki, who is averaging 23.2 points per game so far this season.

Defending National Champion Marian (Ind.) suffered a loss to St. Francis (Ill.), which dropped the Knights three spots to No. 4. Marian is currently 10-1 on the year.

Four teams join the Top 25 for the first time this year: No. 16 Mayville State (N.D.), No. 23 Indiana Wesleyan, No. 24 Lawrence Tech (Mich.), No. 25 Northwest Christian (Ore.).

Morningside (Iowa) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 38. Indiana Wesleyan is second with 33.