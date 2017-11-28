Print RSS

2017-18 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll - No. 1

The Cougars of Saint Xavier take over the top spot
November 28, 2017
Article Image

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – In the first regular-season poll of the 2017-18 NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball season, the Cougars of Saint Xavier move up one spot to take over the No. 1 ranking, the national office announced Tuesday. This is the program’s seventh No. 1 ranking all time.

Top 25 Highlights

  • Last year’s runner-up at the NAIA Division II Women’s Basketball National Championship, Saint Xavier currently holds a 6-0 record.
  • The Cougars have been led by Kara Krolicki, who is averaging 23.2 points per game so far this season.
  • Defending National Champion Marian (Ind.) suffered a loss to St. Francis (Ill.), which dropped the Knights three spots to No. 4. Marian is currently 10-1 on the year.
  • Four teams join the Top 25 for the first time this year: No. 16 Mayville State (N.D.), No. 23 Indiana Wesleyan, No. 24 Lawrence Tech (Mich.), No. 25 Northwest Christian (Ore.).
  • Morningside (Iowa) holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings of all time with 38. Indiana Wesleyan is second with 33.
  • Morningside also holds the record for longest consecutively-ranked active school with 165 straight polls. Saint Xavier (Ill.) is second on the list with 152, including its time in Division I.

Poll Methodology

  • The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and the Association of Independent Institutions.
  • The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
  • The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
  • Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
  • For the complete Top 25 calendar, click here.

2017-18 NAIA Division II Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll No. 1 (Nov. 28)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES] RECORD TOTAL POINTS
1 2 Saint Xavier (Ill.) [5] 6-0 306
2 3 Concordia (Neb.) [5] 7-0 305
3 4 Southeastern (Fla.) 9-0 288
4 1 Marian (Ind.) [2] 10-1 280
4 6 College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 9-0 280
6 8 Dakota Wesleyan (S.D.) 7-1 261
7 5 St. Francis (Ill.) 5-2 242
8 9 Jamestown (N.D.) 8-2 232
8 7 Eastern Oregon 6-2 232
10 10 Morningside (Iowa) 8-2 228
11 14 Indiana Tech 9-1 224
12 15 Southern Oregon 7-0 197
13 13 Indiana East 7-2 196
14 12 Tabor (Kan.) 5-2 182
15 17 Northwestern (Iowa) 5-3 157
16 NR Mayville State (N.D.) 6-1 151
17 21 Saint Francis (Ind.) 6-2 137
18 19 Reinhardt (Ga.) 6-1 133
19 20 Hastings (Neb.) 6-1 127
20 23 Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 6-3 119
21 16 Friends (Kan.) 5-3 118
22 11 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 4-3 104
23 NR Indiana Wesleyan 7-2 96
24 NR Lawrence Tech (Mich.) 7-1 92
25 NR Northwest Christian (Ore.) 7-0 72

Dropped From Top 25: UC Merced, Indiana Northwest, Siena Heights (Mich.), Milligan (Tenn.)

Others Receiving Votes: Valley City State (N.D.) 67; Point (Ga.) 27; Ave Maria (Fla.) 27; Taylor (Ind.) 26; Trinity Christian (Ill.) 22; Concordia (Mich.) 18; Oregon Tech 13; Antelope Valley (Calif.) 7; IU Kokomo 3