2017 NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship Final Site Day Two Recap

Story by Chad Waller, Director of Athletic Communications & Media

Pictures courtesy of Referee Photo. To order photos, CLICK HERE

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – After four more matches today at the 34th annual NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship, the quarterfinal round is set. The championship runs through Saturday, Dec. 2 with the national championship final scheduled for 3 p.m. CST from the Orange Beach SportsPlex in Orange Beach, Ala. The Gulf Shores & Orange Beach Sports Commission hosts the event for the sixth-straight year.

Day Two Scores

Day Two Highlights

Defending national runner-up and No. 2 seed Spring Arbor (Mich.) used a strong offensive performance en route to a 4-2 victory against No. 15 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) in the first match. Bethany Balcer notched five points – two goals and an assist – to lead the Cougars. Renee Broekhuizen added a goal and an assist.

Spring Arbor was right at their scoring average (4.2 goals) – which ranks sixth nationally – and now has posted at least four goals in 11-of-23 overall matches, including four of its last five.

The Cougars punched their third quarterfinal ticket since 2012 – they have won each of their past two such contests on their path to playing in the championship finals in 2015 and 2016.

Haley Parzonko’s marker in the 32nd minute was the game-winner as No. 7 Westmont (Calif.) out-lasted No. 10 Columbia (Mo.) by a 1-0 score in the second match. It was the fourth-straight contest the Warriors have scored a single goal, but they are 3-0-1 during that stretch.

Westmont is appearing in its 19th championship, the most in this year’s field. The Warriors also boast the most postseason victories, now with a 34-8-8 record.

The Warriors advance to their third quarterfinal in the last five years.

After a scoreless 45 minutes, No. 3 University of Northwestern Ohio found the back of the net twice in the second half to score a 2-1 triumph against No. 14 Ottawa (Kan.) today. Ottawa made things interesting with a lamp-lighter in the 88th minute by Caroline Jenkins.

The Racers will be competing for the fourth-consecutive year in the quarterfinal round and seek their fourth-straight round-of-eight victory tomorrow.

In the biggest upset of the second round, unseeded Tennessee Wesleyan eliminated No. 11 The Master’s (Calif.) by a 3-0 score. Three Lady Bulldogs scored in the winning effort.

During its current eight-match win streak, Tennessee Wesleyan has posted seven shutouts and out-scored its opponents 32-1.

With the win, Tennessee Wesleyan improves to 2-2 all-time in three championship trips. Prior to this year, the Bulldogs were 0-2 in the postseason.

With unseeded Tennessee Wesleyan advancing to the quarterfinals, it marks the second-straight year that an unseeded squad has made it to the round of eight. Last year, Northwest (Wash.) defeated Reinhardt (Ga.) in the quarterfinals before tripping up in the semifinals.

The Golden State Athletic Conference, tied for the most conference representatives with three teams, went 1-1 today. Westmont was victorious today and The Master’s lost, while Vanguard (Calif.) dropped its second round match Monday.

The higher seeds went 3-1-0 today, after struggling to a 1-2-1 mark yesterday.