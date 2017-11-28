2017 NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship Final Site Day Two Recap

Story by Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

Pictures courtesy of Alex Fuenmayor. To order photos, CLICK HERE.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – (Bracket | Media Guide) Day two of the 59th annual NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship in Delray Beach has wrapped up, and the quarterfinals matchups are all set. The championship will run through Saturday, December 2 with the national championship final match set for 6 p.m. EST. This is the fourth straight year in which the championship has been co-hosted by the Palm Beach Country Sports Commission and Keiser University (Fla.).

Day Two Scores

Day Two Highlights

Hasting’s Joe White notched 11 saves in regulation and both overtime periods, only allowing one goal on 21 shots from the William Carey Crusaders.

Nick Hinds put the Broncos on top with a free-kick goal in the 35th minute and was answered by a goal from William Carey’s Chance Bourdene in the 49th minute.

The deciding penalty kick goal was scored by James Cooper of William Carey, which was followed by a Hastings miss, eliminated the defending national champions.

Marymount and Lindsey Wilson followed things up with another tightly contested game.

Defenses were strong for both squads, not allowing many shots as the game was tied 0-0 for 86 minutes.

Alexander Reece of Marymount finally broke the tie in the 87th minute as he made a move to beat a defender and score the unassisted goal.

Konstantinos Mylonas got St. Thomas off to a hot start scoring two goals in the first half against Mobile.

Forty seconds after Mylonas’ second goal, Mobile scored to get on the board.

In an electric second half, Newton Henry netted two goals for Mobile, while Tomas Greco scored an 83rd minute goal to tie the match at 3-3.

For the second time on the day, the match went to penalty kicks where Guilherme Altoe made two acrobatic saves and Casey Culver scored the final goal to send Mobile to the quarterfinals.

The Vikings of Missouri Valley got on the board early with a sixth minute goal from Sergio Toro.

Clayton Sousa extended the Vikings lead with 45 seconds to go in the first half.