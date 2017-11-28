2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship Final Site Day One Recap

All eight No. 1 pool seeds won on day one of pool play

November 28, 2017

Story by Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Cindy Potter, Columbia SID

Pictures courtesy of Referee Photo. To order photos, CLICK HERE

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – After 16 matches on the first day of the 38th NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship, day two will continue pool play to decide who advances to bracket play. The tournament runs through Dec. 2, in Sioux City, Iowa, at the Tyson Events Center/Gateway Arena.

Day One Scores

POOL A

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) defeated Texas Wesleyan, 3-0

Jamestown (N.D.) defeated Cornerstone (Mich.), 3-2

POOL B

Viterbo (Wis.) defeated Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), 3-0

Eastern Oregon defeated Georgetown (Ky.), 3-0

POOL C

Hastings (Neb.) defeated Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 3-0

Montana Tech defeated Madonna (Mich.), 3-1

POOL D

Dordt (Iowa) defeated Ottawa (Kan.), 3-0

Missouri Baptist defeated Northwest (Wash.), 3-0

POOL E

Northwestern (Iowa) defeated Lourdes (Ohio), 3-0

College of Idaho defeated Bellevue (Neb.), 3-1

POOL F

Westmont (Calif.) defeated Saint Xavier (Ill.), 3-1

Midland (Neb.) defeated Marian (Ind.), 3-0

POOL G

Park (Mo.) defeated Indiana Wesleyan, 3-2

Corban (Ore.) defeated Missouri Valley, 3-0

POOL H

Grand View (Iowa) defeated Tabor (Kan.), 3-1

Morningside (Iowa) defeated Columbia (Mo.), 3-0

For complete scores and schedule, CLICK HERE.

Day One Highlights

Lindsey Wilson continues their streak of 26 matches won in three straight sets.

In their fifth trip to the championship, Park won their opening match for only the second time and first time since 2014 when they went on to win the title.

In total, 10 matches ended in a sweep on day one.

Only two matches went to five sets on day one.

Defending national champion, Hastings defeated their first opponent Embry-Riddle in three sets.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference teams went 5-0 on day one. The Cascade Collegiate Conference followed with a record of 3-1.

There were two pool upsets on day one: pool A saw the three seed (Jamestown) defeat the two seed (Cornerstone) and pool H saw the three seed (Morningside) defeat the two seed Columbia.

Up Next:

Day two kicks-off Wednesday, November 29, with Jamestown and Lindsey Wilson on court two and Madonna and Hastings on court three at 10 a.m. For full schedule CLICK HERE

How to Watch:

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 63 matches (including 48 pool-play matches) live from the 2017 NAIA Volleyball National Championship final site in Sioux City, Iowa. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while a pool play pass is $24.95 (Nov. 28 – Nov. 30) and an all-championship package is available at $39.95. For more information and the pre-register, click here.