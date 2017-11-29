SCAD Savannah's Reagan Named The 2017 USATF Ted Corbitt Memorial Ultra Runner of the Year

Reagan was the first American to finish at the 2016 IAU 100K World Championships

November 29, 2017

Story by SCAD Savannah Athletics; Photo credit by Will Glaser

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The USA Track & Field Mountain/Ultra/Trail Running (MUT Council) of long distance running has announced the Mountain Runners of the Year, the Ultra Runners of the Year and the Trail Runners of the Year. SCAD Savannah’s (Ga.) Cross Country/Track & Field Head Coach Patrick Reagan has been named the 2017 USA Track & Field Ted Corbitt Memorial Ultra Runner of the Year.



Reagan took third, the first American to finish, at the 2016 IAU 100K World Championships with a time of 6:35.42. He was also the first American to finish the 2017 Comrades Marathon (87K) with a 12th-place finish after running the course in 5:53.28. At the 2017 UltraVasan 90K, Reagan finished in second, and was the first American to cross the finish line, with a time of 6:08.48.



In Reagan’s first 100 mile race he ran a course record of 13:01.14 at the 2017 Javelina Jundred 100 Mile Endurance Run. His time is the 2017 World’s Fastest 100 Mile Trail time by a Male Runner.

Reagan is a professional runner for Hoka One One and GU Energy Labs. He is also sponsored by Victory Sportdesign, Compressport, Drymax Socks, Suunto, Ultimate Direction, SND Anti-Chafe and PERC Coffee Roasters. Reagan is currently serving his sixth year as Head Cross Country Coach/Track & Field Coach at SCAD Savannah.



The Ted Corbitt Memorial Award (for men) and the Ruth Anderson Award (for women) and the Men’s and Women’s Masters Ultrarunner of the Year awards were established to recognize the outstanding male and female ultrarunners of the year. Camille Herron was the Ruth Anderson Award winner while Olivier LeBlond and Pam Proffitt Smith won the Master’s Category of this award.



Ted Corbitt is a former Olympian in the marathon and at one point held the US Track Records in the 25 Miles, Marathon, 40 Miles, 50 Miles and 100 Miles. The “Father of Long Distance Running” won the 1954 US National Marathon Championship and is a member of the National Distance Running Hall of Fame. Ted is the founder of Road Runners Club of America and New York Road Runners Club.



Reagan will be competing at the Western States 100 Mile Endurance Run in Auburn, California on June 23rd and will be representing Team USA at the 2017 IAU 100K World Championships in Croatia.