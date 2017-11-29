2017 NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship Quarterfinals Recap

Story by Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – (Bracket | Media Guide) After 12 great soccer matches at the 59th annual NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship in Delray Beach, Fla., the semifinal matchups are all set. The championship will run through Saturday, December 2 with the national championship final match set for 6 p.m. EST. This is the fourth straight year in which the championship has been co-hosted by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission and Keiser University (Fla.).

Quarterfinal Scores

Quarterfinal Highlights

For the third time in two days, a game at the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship went in to penalty kicks, as the un-ranked Wayland Baptist Pioneers remained tied at 1 with the No. 12 Columbia Cougars.

Ziggy Camejo of Wayland Baptist notched 6 saves and Nicolau Neto saved 7 shots, while both allowed one goal through regulation and two overtime periods.

Following two miraculous saves from Camejo, Luis Almeida made his penalty kick shot to send the Pioneers to the semifinals.

In the Pioneers one previous NAIA National Championship appearance, which came in 2016, the team was 0-1-0. The Pioneers have gone 2-0-1 in this year’s tournament to earn the program’s first semifinal appearance.

The top seeded Eagles of Oklahoma Wesleyan took care of business once again, winning by a score of 3-0 for the second day in a row.

Despite the three goals, Grizzly goalie Matija Gligorovic made four saves on 17 shots from Oklahoma Wesleyan.

Aleksander Simovic and Stefan Lukic accounted for all of the Eagles’ offensive production, as Simovic scored twice, with an assist from Lukic on his first goal, and Lukic scored a goal of his own as well.

A near-perfect corner kick from Slaven Baskalo to the head of Maurits Gersen put Missouri Valley on the board in the 36th minute.

In a tightly contested second half, Sergio Toro sealed the game with an unassisted goal in the 83rd minute, eliminating Mobile, the last remaining program with a previous national championship.

No. 2 seed William Carey took an early lead from Marymount when the Mariners scored an own-goal, and extended their lead with a goal from Simon Ekman.

Marymount’s Nedin Zukanovic put the Mariners back in contention with two goals.