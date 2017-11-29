2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship Final Site Day Two Recap

Results for day two of pool play

November 29, 2017

Story by Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Cindy Potter, Columbia College SID

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Sixteen more matches were played on the second day of the 38th NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship, day three will be the final day of pool play to decide who advances to bracket play. The tournament runs through Dec. 2, in Sioux City, Iowa, at the Tyson Events Center/Gateway Arena.

Day Two Scores

POOL A

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) defeated Jamestown (N.D.), 3-0

Cornerstone (Mich.) defeated Texas Wesleyan, 3-0

POOL B

Viterbo (Wis.) defeated Georgetown (Ky.), 3-0

Eastern Oregon defeated Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), 3-0

POOL C

Hastings (Neb.) defeated Madonna (Mich.), 3-0

Montana Tech defeated Embry-Riddle (Ariz.), 3-2

POOL D

Dordt (Iowa) defeated Northwest (Wash.), 3-0

Missouri Baptist defeated Ottawa (Kan.), 3-2

POOL E

Northwestern (Iowa) defeated Bellevue (Neb.), 3-1

College of Idaho defeated Lourdes (Ohio), 3-1

POOL F

Westmont (Calif.) defeated Marian (Ind.), 3-0

Midland (Neb.) defeated Saint Xavier (Ill.), 3-0

POOL G

Park (Mo.) defeated Missouri Valley, 3-0

Corban (Ore.) defeated Indiana Wesleyan, 3-2

POOL H

Grand View (Iowa) defeated Morningside (Iowa), 3-1

Columbia (Mo.) defeated Tabor (Kan.), 3-1

For complete schedule and bracket, CLICK HERE.

Day Two Highlights

Lindsey Wilson won their 83rd straight set, dating back to August 19th.

In the team’s second straight match, Cornerstone finished with double-digit blocks

Viterbo has won their last 10 matches by a sweep.

Park recorded their first sweep at the national championship since 2014.

Corban has played in 10 five-set matches this season, winning eight of those contests, including today.

Freshman Gianna Gourley helped her Grand View team to a 3-1 victory over her senior sister Morgan Gourley from Morningside.

Midland and Saint Xavier played to a score of 31-29 in their second set, the highest scoring set of the tournament so far.

Nine-of-sixteen matches ended in sweeps today.

Two pools have only one undefeated team: pool A (Lindsey Wilson) and pool B (Grand View)

Pools B, C, D, E, F and G currently have two teams that are undefeated.

Defending national champions, Hastings, remain undefeated.

The Great Plains Athletic Conference has five teams in the tournament and of those five only one team has lost a match for a conference record of 9-1.

Up Next:

Thursday’s pool play matches will begin at 10 a.m. with Madonna and Embry-Riddle on Court 1 and Jamestown and Texas Wesleyan on Court 3. Thursday will be the final day of pool play.

How to Watch:

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 63 matches (including 48 pool-play matches) live at the 2017 NAIA Volleyball National Championship final site in Sioux City, Iowa. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while a pool play pass is $24.95 (Nov. 28 – Dec. 1) and an all-championship package is available at $39.95. For more information and the pre-register, click here.