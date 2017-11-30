Former Graceland Football Player Named Grey Cup MVC

Messam scores two touchdowns in Stampeders win

November 30, 2017

By Nikki Roeder, Graceland (Iowa) Sports Information Director

OTTAWA, ONTARIO - Former Graceland University football player Jerome Messam of the Calgary Stampeders was recently named the Most Valuable Canadian in the 105th Grey Cup presented by Shaw.

The Canadian Football League's (CFL) Grey Cup is the country's equivalent to the National Football League's (NFL) Super Bowl in the U.S.

Messam wrapped up his collegiate career in 2009 at Graceland University by rushing for 1,075 yards and 12 touchdowns on 197 carries and earning all-conference honors. He sat out the 2008 season with a knee injury. In 2007, Messam ran for 993 yards and 16 touchdowns on 197 carries. Prior to playing at Graceland, Messam played two seasons at the North Dakota State College of Science.

For the second straight year, the Stampeders went into the Grey Cup as the favorites after leading the Canadian Football League (CFL) with a 13-4-1 record, but ended up losing by a close margin late in the game.

Messam ran for 62 yards on 13 carries and scored two touchdowns, one through the air and one on the ground.

During the regular season, Messam, 32, ran for 1,016 yards. It was the third time he had surpassed the 1,000-yard plateau. His nine rushing touchdowns this year set a new career high in that category, and he recorded 183 receiving yards on 33 catches to go along with those totals as well.

Last season, Messam was named the league's most outstanding Canadian after rushing for a career-high 1,198 yards. After eight seasons in the CFL, he's still playing for his first Grey Cup ring.

To learn more about Messam's career in the CFL, click here.