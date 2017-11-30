2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship Final Site Day Three Recap

Final day of pool play, bracket play to commence Friday

November 30, 2017

Story by Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Cindy Potter, Columbia College SID

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Sixteen final pool play matches were played on the third day of the 38th NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship. Only 16 teams advance to bracket play, which is set to begin on Friday. The tournament runs through Dec. 2, in Sioux City, Iowa, at the Tyson Events Center/Gateway Arena.

Day Three Scores

POOL A

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) defeated Cornerstone (Mich.), 3-2

Jamestown (N.D.) defeated Texas Wesleyan 3-0

POOL B

Viterbo (Wis.) defeated Eastern Oregon 3-0

Georgetown (Ky.) defeated Our Lady of the Lake (Texas), 3-0

POOL C

Hastings (Neb.) defeated Montana Tech, 3-0

Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) defeated Madonna (Mich.) , 3-1

POOL D

Missouri Baptist defeated Dordt (Iowa), 3-2

Northwest (Wash.) defeated Ottawa (Kan.), 3-2

POOL E

College of Idaho defeated Northwestern (Iowa), 3-1

Bellevue (Neb.) defeated Lourdes (Ohio), 3-0

POOL F

Westmont (Calif.) defeated Midland (Neb.) 3-0

Saint Xavier (Ill.) defeated Marian (Ind.), 3-0

POOL G

Park (Mo.) defeated Corban (Ore.), 3-0

Indiana Wesleyan defeated Missouri Valley, 3-0

POOL H

Grand View (Iowa) defeated Columbia (Mo.), 3-1

Morningside (Iowa) defeated Tabor (Kan.), 3-0

For complete schedule and bracket, CLICK HERE.

Day Three Highlights

Cornerstone pushed Lindsey Wilson farther than they’ve gone all season before the Blue Raiders put the game away in the fifth set and kept their undefeated season alive.

Seven of the top eight seeds stayed undefeated through pool play.

Six of the eight pools saw the top two seeds advance.

The top seeds went a combined 61-12 set record through pool play.

All five of the Great Plains Athletic Conference members have advanced to bracket play on Friday.

Defending national champion, Hastings, went undefeated in pool play.

Westmont and Midland match the 29-31 set score that Midland and Saint Xavier did the day before

Jamestown advances to bracket play for the first time in school history.

Conference opponents, Dordt and Hastings will face each other in the first round of bracket play on Friday. The two teams played for the national championship in 2017.

The undefeated teams out of pool play are as follows: Pool A: Lindsey Wilson Pool B: Viterbo Pool C: Hastings Pool D: Missouri Baptist Pool E: College of Idaho Pool F: Westmont Pool G: Park Pool H: Grand View



Up Next:

Bracket play opens up at 9 a.m. with Lindsey Wilson facing off against Eastern Oregon on court one and Corban against Grand View on court two.

Quarterfinals take place at 6 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Friday night.

All bracket play games are single elimination.

How to Watch:

The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 63 matches (including 48 pool-play matches) live at the 2017 NAIA Volleyball National Championship final site in Sioux City, Iowa. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while a pool play pass is $24.95 (Nov. 28 – Dec. 1) and an all-championship package is available at $39.95. For more information and the pre-register, click here.