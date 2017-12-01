Vanguard Baseball Signs Dario Teran Through Team IMPACT

Nine-year-old battling leukemia joins Lions

December 01, 2017

Article and photo provided by Vanguard Sports Information Department



Costa Mesa, Calif. - National nonprofit Team IMPACT, whose mission is to improve the quality of life for children facing serious and chronic illnesses through the power of team , along with Vanguard University Baseball, recently held a special Draft Day celebration for a nine-year-old battling leukemia Dario Teran, of Anaheim on November 29. On hand were athletes from the athletic department to welcome Dario to the Lions Family.

Dario was diagnosed with leukemia in 2016 and has fought long and hard for his health. Fortunately, Dario is in remission and has been eager to start playing baseball. With the help of Team IMPACT, Dario has become an official team member of the Vanguard University Lions baseball team. He signed his letter of intent on November 29 and will now be attending practices, games, team meetings, dinners and more for the next two years.

During the Draft Day event, Vanguard held a press conference introducing Dario to the Vanguard athletics program and allowed guests to ask Dario questions regarding his decision to choose Vanguard Baseball. Dario explained that his two favorite ballplayers were "Bryce and Shane" from the Vanguard team and that his favorite position is pitcher . After the press conference wrapped and Dario signed his letter of intent, the Lions presented him with his new jersey and a baseball bat signed by all of his new teammates.

"You're always looking to make your sport bigger than just a game," head coach Rob Pegg told the OC Register. "The sport itself is fine but if it's not impacting something larger then it can sometimes become sort of meaningless."

Team IMPACT is a national nonprofit headquartered in Boston, MA that connects children facing serious or chronic illnesses with college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes. Since 2011, Team IMPACT has matched more than 1,300 children with more than 500 colleges and universities in 47 states, reaching over 35,000 participating student-athletes. The child joins the athletic team and the student-athletes join the child's support team. Throughout the journey, the child gains strength, camaraderie and support while the student-athletes experience lessons of courage, resiliency and perspective they can't learn in a classroom.

In addition to the on-campus press conference, the event received regional coverage from ABC7 News, below, and the Orange County Register. http://www.ocregister.com/2017/11/29/8-year-old-anaheim-boy-drafted-by-vanguard-university-baseball-team.