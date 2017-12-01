2017 Daktronics-NAIA Women's Soccer Scholar-Athletes Announced

614 student-athletes honored

December 01, 2017

By Chad Waller, Director of Athletic Communications and Media



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced Friday that 614 women’s soccer student-athletes have been named to the 2017 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team. Spring Arbor (Mich.) boasted the most individuals on the list with 14 total. Indiana Tech is next on the list with 10 athletes honored.



In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.



2017 Daktronics-NAIA Women’s Soccer Scholar-Athletes - PDF