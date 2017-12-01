2017 Daktronics-NAIA Women's Volleyball Scholar Athletes Announced

556 student-athletes honored

December 01, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced that 556 women’s volleyball student athletes have been named to the 2017 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team on Friday. Graceland (Iowa) boasted the most individuals on the list with 11 total. Kansas Wesleyan follows with 10 athletes honored.

In order to be nominated by an institution’s head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.

To learn more about the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete award, click here.

2017 Daktronics-NAIA Women’s Volleyball Scholar-Athletes - PDF