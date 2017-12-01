2017 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Soccer Scholar-Athletes Announced

492 student-athletes honored

December 01, 2017

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. - The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced Friday that 492 men's soccer student-athletes have been named to the 2017 Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete Team. Baker (Kan.), Goshen (Ind.) and St. Thomas (Fla.) had the most individuals on the list with nine each. Bryan (Tenn.), Dordt (Iowa), Grand View (Iowa) and Indiana Tech were next with eight student-athletes on the list.

In order to be nominated by an institution's head coach or sports information director, a student-athlete must maintain a minimum grade point average of 3.5 on a 4.0 scale, must appear on the eligibility certificate for the sport and have attended two full years as a non-transfer or one full year as a transfer.

To learn more about the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete award, click here.

2017 Daktronics-NAIA Men's Soccer Scholar-Athletes - PDF