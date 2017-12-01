Benedictine Advances to Title Match With 1-0 Shutout
December 01, 2017
Story by Matt Hicks, NAIA Media Assistant
Pictures courtesy of Referee Photo. To order photos, CLICK HERE
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – (Box Score) No. 9 Benedictine (Kan.) took down No. 4 William Carey (Miss.) 1-0 in the semifinals of the 34th annual NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship to advance to the championship match Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.
Scoring Summary
46:49 | Benedictine (Kan.) | Anna Romano (Assisted by Abbie Hair)
Inside The Box Score
- The lone goal of the game came just minutes into the second half when Anna Romano tucked a shot inside the near post from 21 yards out
- William Carey put eight of 16 shots on target, compared to two of 15 for the Ravens, but Benedictine goalkeeper Ellen Loughman delivered a seven-save shutout
- In three games at the final site, the Ravens have surrendered only one goal to advance to the final match for the first time in school history
- The Crusaders pressured Benedictine with six shots on target in the first half, but Loughman made five stops and the BC defense headed a shot off the line to keep it scoreless
- Romano now has 11 goals and 10 assists on the season.
- Benedictine will enter the championship title match on a 12-match unbeaten streak (11-0-1).
Up Next
- The Ravens will face either No. 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) or No. 3 University of Northwestern Ohio Saturday at 3 p.m. CST in the title contest.
How to Watch:
- The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 15 matches live at the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship final site in Orange Beach, Ala. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-championship tournament package is available at $29.95. For more information and to pre-register, click HERE.