Benedictine Advances to Title Match With 1-0 Shutout

Story by Matt Hicks, NAIA Media Assistant

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – (Box Score) No. 9 Benedictine (Kan.) took down No. 4 William Carey (Miss.) 1-0 in the semifinals of the 34th annual NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship to advance to the championship match Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

Scoring Summary

46:49 | Benedictine (Kan.) | Anna Romano (Assisted by Abbie Hair)

Inside The Box Score

The lone goal of the game came just minutes into the second half when Anna Romano tucked a shot inside the near post from 21 yards out

William Carey put eight of 16 shots on target, compared to two of 15 for the Ravens, but Benedictine goalkeeper Ellen Loughman delivered a seven-save shutout

In three games at the final site, the Ravens have surrendered only one goal to advance to the final match for the first time in school history

The Crusaders pressured Benedictine with six shots on target in the first half, but Loughman made five stops and the BC defense headed a shot off the line to keep it scoreless

Romano now has 11 goals and 10 assists on the season.