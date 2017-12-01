NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship to Stay in Sioux City Through 2020

Sioux City, Iowa, will remain as host for the 2018, 2019 and 2020 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championships

December 01, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) is pleased to announce a three year extension with Sioux City for the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship for 2018, 2019 and 2020.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Sioux City for the women’s volleyball national championship,” said Jim Carr, NAIA President and CEO. “They have been an outstanding host for the last 10 years and we look forward to continue working with them for the next three.”

Sioux City has been the host for the NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship for 10 years, including the 2017 tournament. In the first edition of the NAIA Championship Host Excellence Awards, Sioux City was named the best NAIA championship host.

“There was no question that we wanted to extend our partnership with NAIA Volleyball for the next three years,” said Erika Newton, Tyson Events Center Executive Director. “The tournament provides a significant boost to local businesses, and the quality product the NAIA brings to Sioux City is unmatched. Our community has really embraced this championship, and it’s the goal of our fantastic employees, volunteers, and sponsors to make it an unforgettable experience for student-athletes.”

There have been six champions crowned on the floor of the Tyson Event Center/Gateway Arena over the last nine years: former member, Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2008-2010), former member Texas Brownsville (2011, 2013), former member Concordia (Calif.) (2012), Park (Mo.) (2014), Columbia (Mo.) (2015), Hastings (Neb.) (2016) and the 2017 champion to be decided on Saturday evening.

“It’s very exciting to extend our volleyball contract out past 10 years,” said NAIA Co-Tournament Director and Great Plains Athletic Conference Commissioner Corey Westra. “We are proud of what this tournament has become and look forward to enhancing it more with this new three year contract.”