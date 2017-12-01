Buck's Goals Send Spring Arbor to Third-Straight Title Match

Cougars seek second national championship banner in past three years

December 01, 2017

Story by Matt Hicks, NAIA Media Assistant

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – (Box Score) No. 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) def. No. 3 University of Northwestern Ohio 2-0 in the semifinals of the 34th annual NAIA Women’s Soccer National Championship to advance to the championship match Saturday at 3 p.m. CST at the Orange Beach Sportsplex.

Scoring Summary

17:13 | Spring Arbor | Kaley Buck (awassisted by Malorie Henderlong)

81:30 | Spring Arbor | Kaley Buck (assisted by Renee Broekhuizen and Bethany Balcer)

Inside The Box Score

The Cougars took the lead at the 17:13 mark when Malorie Henderlong’s corner kick made it to the far side of the 18-yard box, where Kaley Buck flicked it past the goalkeeper

Spring Arbor used a set piece to put the game away in the 81st minute, when Bethany Balcer headed Renee Broekhuizen’s free kick across the front of the goal, where it was redirected into the goal by Buck

The Cougars won despite taking only five shots, with three being on frame, while University of Northwestern Ohio put five of 11 shots on target, but the Cougars’ goalkeeper Ashley Timmons was up to the challenge with a five-save shutout

The Racers’ best scoring chances came in the 69th minute when a pair of looks from inside the 18-yard box were turned away by the Spring Arbor defense

Spring Arbor heads to the final game for the third-straight season after winning it all in 2015 and finishing second last season

Up Next

No. 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) will face No. 9 Benedictine (Kan.) Saturday at 3 p.m. CST in the title contest.

How to Watch: