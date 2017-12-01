Wayland Baptist Advances to Title Game on Penalty Kicks

The Pioneers pull off upset to advance

December 01, 2017

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – (Box Score) Un-seeded Wayland Baptist (Texas) tied No. 1 Oklahoma Wesleyan 2-2, and advanced on penalty kicks 4-2 in the semifinals of the 59th annual NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship to advance to the championship match Saturday at 6 p.m. EST at the Seacrest Soccer Complex in Delray Beach, Fla.

Scoring Summary

16:40 | Wayland Baptist | Ross Brown – Assisted by James Quinn

30:05 | Oklahoma Wesleyan | Stefan Lukic

49:18 | Wayland Baptist | James Westfield

80:30 | Oklahoma Wesleyan | Alex Lozano – Assisted by Stefan Lukic and Nikola Fimic

Inside The Box Score

Wayland Baptist saw an early scoring opportunity hit the post as Lochlan Reus was able to get the ball under the arm of Dusan Djordjev.

Shortly after, James Quinn floated a cross into the box that found the head of Ross Brown to give the Pioneers an early lead.

This was the first goal the Eagles had allowed since Nov. 10.

With about 15 minutes left in the first half, Stefan Lukic put some fancy footwork on display, side-stepping a defender and Pioneer goalie Ziggy Cameo to tie the match up 1 goal each.

Early in the second half, the Pioneers regained the lead as James Westfield beat the defense and scored an unassisted goal.

As time wound down in the second half, both teams had scoring opportunities that fell flat.

Oklahoma Wesleyan’s Dusan Djordev made one of his five saves with less than five minutes remaining in the half.

With under 10 minutes remaining, Alex Lozano’s header would prove to be the final regulation goal and send the game into overtime.

Two overtime periods were not enough to separate the two squads.

In penalty kicks, Djordjev and Cameo both made diving saves to start things off.

With his team leading 3-2 in PKs, Luis Almeida scored the final goal to send his team forward for the second time in as many games.

In the program’s second postseason appearance all-time, the Pioneers are going to their first ever National Championship final.

Up Next

The Pioneers will take on the winner of No. 3 Missouri Valley vs. No. 10 Marymount (Calif.) Saturday at 6 p.m. EST in the championship match.

How to Watch