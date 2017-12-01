Garcia's Last Minute Goal Sends Vikings to Title Match
December 01, 2017
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
Delray Beach, Fla. – (Box Score) No. 3 Missouri Valley def. No. 10 Marymount (Calif.) in the semifinals to advance to the 59th annual NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship title match which will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. EST at the Seacrest Soccer Complex in Delray Beach, Fla.
Scoring Summary
- 89:44 | Missouri Valley | Pedro Garcia – Assisted by Dominic Newton
Inside the Box Score
- The lone goal in the match came with 16 seconds remaining after a rebounded shot returned to Missouri Valley in the box.
- Of the eight shots taken by Marymount, the only one on goal was saved by the Vikings’ Patrick Irankunda.
- The Vikings have only allowed one goal since arriving in Delray Beach, and have shut out opponents in their previous two games.
- This was Missouri Valley’s second trip to the semifinals in the last three years, and the program’s first ever trip to the title match.
- The Vikings will enter the championship match with a 10-match unbeaten streak (8-0-2).
Up Next
- Missouri Valley will face Wayland Baptist (Texas) Saturday at 6 p.m. EST in the title match.
How to Watch:
- The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all 15 matches live at the 2017 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship final site in Delray Beach, Fla. The video platform, powered by Stretch Internet, allows users access to live video, statistics, and social interaction on a number of devices, including mobile. Single day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-championship tournament package is available at $29.95. For more information and to pre-register, click HERE.