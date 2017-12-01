Garcia's Last Minute Goal Sends Vikings to Title Match

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

Delray Beach, Fla. – (Box Score) No. 3 Missouri Valley def. No. 10 Marymount (Calif.) in the semifinals to advance to the 59th annual NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship title match which will take place Saturday at 6 p.m. EST at the Seacrest Soccer Complex in Delray Beach, Fla.

Scoring Summary

Inside the Box Score

The lone goal in the match came with 16 seconds remaining after a rebounded shot returned to Missouri Valley in the box.



Of the eight shots taken by Marymount, the only one on goal was saved by the Vikings’ Patrick Irankunda.



The Vikings have only allowed one goal since arriving in Delray Beach, and have shut out opponents in their previous two games.



This was Missouri Valley’s second trip to the semifinals in the last three years, and the program’s first ever trip to the title match.

