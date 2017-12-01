2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship — Day 4
By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media
SIOUX CITY, Iowa – After 12 matches on day five, only four teams remain: Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), Missouri Baptist, Viterbo (Wis.) and Dordt (Iowa) in the 28th NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship in Sioux City, Iowa at the Tyson Events Center/Gateway Arena.
Bracket Play Scores
First Round
- Lindsey Wilson defeated Eastern Oregon, 3-1
- Corban (Ore.) defeated Grand View (Iowa), 3-2
- College of Idaho defeated Midland (Neb.), 3-2
- Missouri Baptist defeated Montana Tech, 3-1
- Viterbo defeated Jamestown (N.D.), 3-0
- Park (Mo.) defeated Morningside (Iowa), 3-0
- Westmont (Calif.) defeated Northwestern (Iowa), 3-0
- Dordt defeated Hastings (Neb.), 3-1
Quarterfinals
- Lindsey Wilson defeated Corban, 3-0
- Missouri Baptist defeated College of Idaho, 3-2
- Viterbo defeated Park, 3-0
- Dordt defeated Westmont, 3-0
Highlights
- For the first time in school history Corban advanced to the quarterfinals.
- Lindsey Wilson advanced to the semifinal round for the second time in school histoy. In the quarterfinal match against Corban, Caitlyn Tino became the Blue Raiders new all-time career digs leader. Tino ended the day with a career 2,054 digs.
- Dordt was the only team from the Great Plains Athletic Conference to advance out of the first round after knocking out the defending national champion Hastings.
- Six-of-eight of the top seeded teams out of pool play advanced to the quarterfinals. Dordt and Corban overcame the top seed in their matches.
- Five-of-eight of the first round matches were decided in more than three set.
- Lindsey Wilson, Viterbo and Missouri Baptist are the only teams with a perfect 5-0 record in the championship going into the semifinal match.
- Park is 2-0 all-time in first round matches and 6-1 in bracket play.
- Paulina Sobolewska of Lindsey Wilson has had a double-double in every match during the national tournament.
- Viterbo has won 37 consecutive sets dating back to October 21.
- Any of the four semifinalists would be a first-time NAIA national championship winner.
- The three most recent champions have all been knocked out of the tournament: Columbia, Hastings and Park.
- Viterbo and Lindsey Wilson are two of the three teams that were ranked No. 1 in the Coaches' Top 25 Poll at some point during the 2017 season.
Up Next
- Semifinals will be played at 11 a.m. on Saturday to decide the finalists.
- The Championship match will be played at 7 p.m.
