2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Championship — Day 4

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – After 12 matches on day five, only four teams remain: Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), Missouri Baptist, Viterbo (Wis.) and Dordt (Iowa) in the 28th NAIA Women’s Volleyball National Championship in Sioux City, Iowa at the Tyson Events Center/Gateway Arena.

Bracket Play Scores

First Round

Quarterfinals

Highlights

For the first time in school history Corban advanced to the quarterfinals.

Lindsey Wilson advanced to the semifinal round for the second time in school histoy. In the quarterfinal match against Corban, Caitlyn Tino became the Blue Raiders new all-time career digs leader. Tino ended the day with a career 2,054 digs.

Dordt was the only team from the Great Plains Athletic Conference to advance out of the first round after knocking out the defending national champion Hastings.

Six-of-eight of the top seeded teams out of pool play advanced to the quarterfinals. Dordt and Corban overcame the top seed in their matches.

Five-of-eight of the first round matches were decided in more than three set.

Lindsey Wilson, Viterbo and Missouri Baptist are the only teams with a perfect 5-0 record in the championship going into the semifinal match.

Park is 2-0 all-time in first round matches and 6-1 in bracket play.

Paulina Sobolewska of Lindsey Wilson has had a double-double in every match during the national tournament.

Viterbo has won 37 consecutive sets dating back to October 21.

Any of the four semifinalists would be a first-time NAIA national championship winner.

The three most recent champions have all been knocked out of the tournament: Columbia, Hastings and Park.