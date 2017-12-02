No. 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) Claims 2017 Women's Soccer National Championship

Balcer scores twice for Cougars in 2-0 win over Benedictine (Kan.)

December 02, 2017

Story by Matt Hicks, NAIA Media Assistant

Pictures courtesy of Referee Photo. To order photos, CLICK HERE



ORANGE BEACH, Ala. – (Box Score) (Schedule) No. 2 Spring Arbor (Mich.) was victorious over No. 9 Benedictine (Kan.), 2-0, to claim the 34th annual NAIA Women’s Soccer Championship thanks to a pair of second-half goals from Bethany Balcer.

The title is the second in the last three years for the Cougars.

Scoring Summary

46:36 | Spring Arbor | Bethany Balcer (assisted by Aubrey Schierbeek)

49:23 | Spring Arbor | Bethany Balcer (assisted by Renee Broekhuizen)

Inside The Box Score

After a scoreless first period, the Cougars jumped to a 2-0 lead within the first 4:23 of the second half

Balcer’s first goal came in the 46th minute when she received a feed from Aubrey Schierbeek inside the 18-yard box, and finished at the far post. Then, three minutes later, Balcer headed home a free kick from Renee Broekhuizen

In goal, Spring Arbor’s Ashley Timmons made a pair of stops in a shutout effort, while Ellen Loughman delivered nine saves for the Ravens

The Cougars put 11 of 21 shots on frame, compared to two of seven for the Ravens, with Balcer herself putting seven of 11 shots on target

Benedictine’s best scoring chance came in the final minute of the opening half, when Timmons smothered a low-bouncing shot from Rosie McShane

All-Tournament Team

Ashley Timmons, GK, Benedictine (Kan.)

Sarah Klunder, DEF, Spring Arbor (Mich.)

Madison Sanders, DEF, Benedictine (Kan.)

Konya Plummer, DEF, Southeastern (Fla.)

Molly Schmidt, DEF, Benedictine (Kan.)

Rosie McShane, MID, Benedictine (Kan.)

Bethany Balcer, MID, Spring Arbor (Mich.)

Ana Paula Santos, MID, William Carey (Miss.)

Rikke Sevecke, MID, University of Northwestern Ohio

Aubrey Schriebeek, FWD, Spring Arbor (Mich.)

Silvia Leonessi, FWD, William Carey (Miss.)

Anna Romano, FWD, Benedictine (Kan.)

Uchenna Kanu, FWD, Southeastern (Fla.)

NAIA Outstanding Offensive Player Award: Aubrey Scriebeek, Spring Arbor (Mich.)

NAIA Outstanding Defensive Player Award: Rosie McShane, Benedictine (Kan.)

NAIA Women’s Soccer Most Valuable Player: Bethany Balcer, Spring Arbor (Mich.)