Wayland Baptist Claims 2017 Men's Soccer National Championship

Ucar's goal in double overtime gives Pioneers first championship

December 02, 2017

Story by Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

Pictures courtesy of Alex Fuenmayor. To order photos, CLICK HERE.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. – (Box Score | Bracket) Wayland Baptist (Texas) was victorious over No. 3 Missouri Valley, 1-0, to claim the 59th annual NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship thanks to a goal in double overtime from Federico Ucar.

This title is the first in program history for the Wayland Baptist Pioneers.

Scoring Summary

108:18 | Wayland Baptist | Federico Ucar – Assisted by James Quinn

Inside the Box Score

As regulation time ran out, neither team had scored, as Wayland Baptist took 10 shots and Missouri Valley took nine.

Both goalies recorded three saves in the regulation time.

The Vikings and Pioneers remained scoreless until the 108th minute.

James Quinn of Wayland Baptist kept a deflected free kick inbounds, and Federico Ucar headed the ball in for the golden goal to earn the Pioneers the title.

Of the 11 shots taken by Missouri Valley throughout the match, four were on goal. All four shots were saved by Ziggy Cameo, including a crucial save in the first overtime.

All-Tournament Team

Nicolau Neto, GK, Columbia (Mo.)

Ziggy Camejo, GK, Wayland Baptist (Texas)

Lamine Conte, DEF, Mobile (Ala.)

Nikola Fimic, DEF, Oklahoma Wesleyan

Uros Ilic, DEF, Missouri Valley

Ross Clarke, DEF, Missouri Valley

Lochlan Reus, MID, Wayland Baptist (Texas)

Federico Ucar, MID, Wayland Baptist (Texas)

Joan Martorell, MID, Missouri Valley

Guillermo Chinchilla, MID, Marymount (Calif.)

Aleksandar Simovic, FWD, Oklahoma Wesleyan

Nedin Zukanovic, FWD, Marymount (Calif.)

Newton Henry, FWD, Mobile (Ala.)

Ricardo Ramos, FWD, Wayland Baptist (Texas)

NAIA Outstanding Offensive Player Award: Federico Ucar, Wayland Baptist (Texas)

NAIA Outstanding Defensive Player Award: Ziggy Cameo, Wayland Baptist (Texas)

NAIA Men’s Soccer Most Valuable Player: Lochlan Reus, Wayland Baptist (Texas)