Lindsey Wilson Crowned 2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Champion
December 02, 2017
By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media
SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) defeated Dordt (Iowa) 3-1 to become the 2017 Women’s Volleyball National Champions at the 38th women’s volleyball championship in Sioux City, Iowa.
Bracket Play Scores
Semifinals
- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) defeated Missouri Baptist, 3-0
- Dordt (Iowa) defeated Viterbo (Wis.), 3-1
Championship
- Lindsey Wilson defeated Dordt, 3-1
For complete schedule and bracket, CLICK HERE.
Highlights
- This is the second time in the semifinals for Lindsey Wilson and third time for Dordt, Viterbo and Missouri Baptist.
- None of the four semifinalists have ever won a title and three of the four teams have been to the championship match one time in school history.
- Lindsey Wilson and Missouri Baptist had a set score of 32-30 for the highest set score of the 2017 championship.
- Four different conferences were represented in the semifinals: American Midwest Conference, Great Plains Athletics Conference, Mid-South Conference and North Star Athletic Association.
- This was the first time that Lindsey Wilson played in the championship match.
- Lindsey Wilson went undefeated on the season with a 35-0 record.
- The last time a team went undefeated through the season and the tournament was when Park (Mo.) went 40-0 during the 2014 season.
- In the last nine years five teams have won the national championship with an undefeated season: former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2009), Concordia (Calif.) (2012), Texas – Brownsville (2013), Park (Mo.) (2014), and Lindsey Wilson (2017).
- All-Tournament Team:
- Emma Altena, Dordt
- Libby Dahlberg, Westmont (Calif.)
- Alissa Flint, Park (Mo.)
- Natalie Geidel, Viterbo (Wis.)
- Alaina Gentili, Corban (Ore.)
- Amelia Grahn, Viterbo
- Morgan Hensch, Jamestown (N.D.)
- Kristina Medanovic, Missouri Baptist
- Priscilla O’Dowd, Midland (Neb.)
- Katie Placke, Hastings (Neb.)
- Paulina Sobolewska, Lindsey Wilson
- Jackie van Vliet, College of Idaho
- Leah Kamp, Dordt
- Elly Burke, Lindsey Wilson
- Libero of the Year – Simmer Jansen, Dordt
- Most Valuable Player – Makenzie Montano, Lindsey Wilson
- Tournament Coach of the Year – Andy Cavins, Lindsey Wilson
- Champions of Character Team – Dordt