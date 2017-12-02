Lindsey Wilson Crowned 2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball National Champion

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) defeated Dordt (Iowa) 3-1 to become the 2017 Women’s Volleyball National Champions at the 38th women’s volleyball championship in Sioux City, Iowa.

Bracket Play Scores

Semifinals

Championship

For complete schedule and bracket, CLICK HERE.

Highlights

This is the second time in the semifinals for Lindsey Wilson and third time for Dordt, Viterbo and Missouri Baptist.

None of the four semifinalists have ever won a title and three of the four teams have been to the championship match one time in school history.

Lindsey Wilson and Missouri Baptist had a set score of 32-30 for the highest set score of the 2017 championship.

Four different conferences were represented in the semifinals: American Midwest Conference, Great Plains Athletics Conference, Mid-South Conference and North Star Athletic Association.

This was the first time that Lindsey Wilson played in the championship match.

Lindsey Wilson went undefeated on the season with a 35-0 record.

The last time a team went undefeated through the season and the tournament was when Park (Mo.) went 40-0 during the 2014 season.

In the last nine years five teams have won the national championship with an undefeated season: former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.) (2009), Concordia (Calif.) (2012), Texas – Brownsville (2013), Park (Mo.) (2014), and Lindsey Wilson (2017).

All-Tournament Team:

Emma Altena, Dordt Libby Dahlberg, Westmont (Calif.)

Alissa Flint, Park (Mo.)

Natalie Geidel, Viterbo (Wis.)

Alaina Gentili, Corban (Ore.)

Amelia Grahn, Viterbo

Morgan Hensch, Jamestown (N.D.)

Kristina Medanovic, Missouri Baptist

Priscilla O’Dowd, Midland (Neb.)

Katie Placke, Hastings (Neb.)

Paulina Sobolewska, Lindsey Wilson

Jackie van Vliet, College of Idaho

Leah Kamp, Dordt

Elly Burke, Lindsey Wilson

Libero of the Year – Simmer Jansen, Dordt

Most Valuable Player – Makenzie Montano, Lindsey Wilson

Tournament Coach of the Year – Andy Cavins, Lindsey Wilson