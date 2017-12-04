Peru State Upsets No. 3 William Penn (Iowa)

Loss snaps 11-game win streak by the Statesmen

December 04, 2017

Story by Peru State Athletics

PERU, Neb. – Excellent free throw shooting down the stretch by Peru State's (Neb.) LJ Westbrook (Salem, Ore.) led the Bobcats to one of its biggest wins in recent history on Saturday. In the last 89 seconds in the game, Westbrook made 11 of 12 free throws to help lead the Bobcats to a 100-91 win over the NAIA DI's third-ranked William Penn (Iowa) Statesmen.



With the win, Peru State improved to 5-4 on the season and 2-0 in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart). The Statesmen suffered their first loss of the season as they had won 11 in a row coming into Saturday's contest. WPU is 1-1 in the Heart.



For complete story, CLICK HERE.