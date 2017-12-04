2018 NAIA Division I Men's Basketball National Championship Tickets on Sale

All tickets available now for the 81st annual event from March 14-20

December 04, 2017

Story by Chad Waller, NAIA Director of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – (Purchase Tickets) (Tournament Schedule) The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) is excited to announce that reserved and general admission tickets to the 81st annual NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball National Championship are now available. Fans can purchase them at www.NAIAHoops.com . Fans can purchase day passes or all-tournament passes – reserved or general admission. Day passes will allow fans to watch as many as eight games each day with one single pass.

The historic event gets underway at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo., March 14, 2018 with the first of 31 games tipping at 9 a.m. CST. "We are excited about the fun, family-friendly and exciting game-day atmosphere that this historic National Championship offers all of our fans," said Mike Higgins, NAIA Championship Tournament Director. "We have made it more convenient for fans to purchase an all-day pass and see up to eight games each day for one very affordable price. This event is a staple in the Kansas City community and we are proud to help make Kansas City the college basketball capital!"

The NAIA and the Heart of America Athletic Conference are excited to offer a family-friendly atmosphere that includes non-stop basketball action, NAIA Champions of Character events and various promotions throughout the championship.

New this year, groups have the opportunity to purchase areas on the court to entertain during the championship as well as corporate group suites.

Back by popular demand, VIP courtside seating will be available for purchase. Fans will have the opportunity to sit courtside and be front and center for all the action that unfolds throughout the tournament. All-Tournament and single day passes will be available, along with VIP access to food and beverages.

For ticket and promotional information, go to www.NAIAHoops.com or call the NAIA at 816-595-8122. Further details about promotions and the Student-Athlete Experience Event on March 13 will be released in the future.

TICKET PRICES General Admission:

$20 adults (ages 13 and up) per day

$6 students (ages 5 – 12) per day

Free (kids ages 4 and under)

Reserved Seating:

$35 adults (ages 13 and up) per day

$60 courtside VIP per day

Seats located courtside, across from the teams on the west side. A VIP pass gets you into the courtside VIP area for lunch and dinner.

All-Tournament: See all 31 games of the tournament for a discounted price. Please contact Kylee Timberlake at ktimberlake@naia.org or 816-595-8127 to purchase All-Tournament Tickets or the miscellaneous add-on-items below.

$90 All-Tournament (31 games)

$120 All-Tournament (31 games)

$320 courtside VIP All-Tournament (31 games)

Seats located courtside, across from the teams on the west side. A VIP pass gets you into the courtside VIP area for lunch and dinner Wednesday-Saturday and dinner on Monday and Tuesday.

Miscellaneous:

$195 Ultimate Fan Package

Includes all-tournament VIP pass, parking pass, Game Program and exclusive tournament T-shirt

$140 VIP Hospitality Access Credential

Includes 10 courtside meals, snacks and beverages

$50 Parking Pass

Access to garage parking each day of the tournament

$45 Student-Athlete Experience Event

Occurs Tuesday, March 13 at Children’s Mercy Park

$20 Exclusive Fan Tournament T-Shirt

$10 Tournament Game Program

NAIA Championship Team Student Price:

$10 at the box office w/ NAIA ID (must attend one of the 32 schools playing in the championship)

For group rates of 20+ please contact Kylee Timberlake at ktimberlake@naia.org or 816-595-8127

Quick Facts

Website: www.NAIAhoops.com

Theme: Experience NAIA. Passion. Tradition. Basketball

Social Media: Twitter: @NAIA Instagram: playnaia Facebook: PlayNAIA Hashtags: #NAIADIMBB #NAIASlam #PlayNAIA



About National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA): The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., is a governing body of small athletics programs that are dedicated to character-driven intercollegiate athletics. Since 1937, the NAIA has administered programs dedicated to championships in balance with the overall college educational experience. Each year more than 65,000 NAIA student-athletes have the opportunity to play college sports, earn over $600 million in scholarships, and compete for a chance to participate in 25 national championships. www.naia.org.