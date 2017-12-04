St. Ambrose (Iowa) Named as Second Host for Competitive Cheer and Dance National Championship

St. Ambrose to host the 2019 and 2020 national championships

December 04, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) is proud to announce the 2019 and 2020 Competitive Cheer and Competitive Dance National Championships will be hosted by St. Ambrose in the Lee Lohman Arena, housed within the new Wellness and Recreation Center on campus.

“We are excited to have St. Ambrose as the second competitive cheer and dance national championship host and to see competitive cheer and competitive dance grow as championship sports,” said Jim Carr, NAIA President and CEO.

Lee Lohman Arena was built in 1983 and recently renovated in conjunction with the newest addition in campus, the Wellness and Recreation Center, which opening this fall and was officially dedicated on September 29, 2017. Since its opening the facility has been host to a conference volleyball crossover tournament and an indoor track and field meet.

"This is an outstanding achievement for the Quad Cities community to have the NAIA Cheer & Dance National Championships in our area,” said Ray Shovlain, St. Ambrose Director of Athletics. “Being selected as host reflects the quality of St. Ambrose Athletics, our cheer and dance programs and the Quad Cities community involvement. We have been blessed to be selected to host the Cheer & Dance Invitational and the NAIA Men's Golf Championships in the past, and we look forward to hosting this event in 2019 and 2020."

Iowa has been home to 43 national championship events through 2017. The Hawkeye state is currently the home to women’s volleyball, wrestling and newest home to men’s volleyball starting spring 2018.

"We are super excited and honored to be selected to host the 2019 and 2020 NAIA Cheer & Dance National Championships on our campus,” Danelle Langeneckert, St. Ambrose Head Spirit Coach. “With the brand-new additions to our athletic facilities, we are confident we will offer a first-class experience to all the athletes who qualify for Nationals in 2019 and 2020."

St. Ambrose will host the third and fourth competitive cheer and competitive dance national championships. The championships will be held on March 8-9, 2019, and March 13-14, 2020.

"We thank the Quad Cities Convention & Visitors Bureau for their help and involvement, University President Sister Joan Lescinski and Vice President for Finance Mike Poster for their leadership and support, and the NAIA for selecting us to host this prestigious event,” said Ray Shovlain, St. Ambrose Director of Athletics.