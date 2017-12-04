Case Study: Mid-Year Transfer

December 04, 2017

Around this time of year, Legislative Services receives numerous calls from coaches, players, and parents inquiring about transferring over winter break. Thus we decided to explore the different scenarios in this week’s case study. We have talked about transfers more generally in the past and the links to some of those briefs are below.

The first brief comes from March of 2016 and is titled Seasons of Competition for Transfer Students. This brief briefly discusses what we are going to dive into deeper today. It does contain some excellent key points and a nice basic example.

The next brief we want to bring to your attention is about our Transfer Graduate Student Considerations. It outlines new legislation from our 2017 Convention that provided an exception to the transfer residency requirements for graduate students. It also briefly touches on recruiting graduate students as well.

The brief titled, Transfer Residency Requirements discusses exactly what the title suggests. In addition to residency, the brief also discusses releases and transferring between intercollegiate associations.

In June of 2014, we drafted a basic, high level brief outlining Transferring to an NAIA Institution. This is an excellent brief explaining the entire process in a straightforward manner from contacting schools, to obtaining releases, and to the eligibility statement.

The bylaws that are involved in the following scenarios are: the definition of scrimmages in Article V, Section B, Item 17; the definition of season of competition in Article V, Section B, Item 18; Article V, Section F, Item 9 that defines transfer student’s seasons of competition; Transfer: Previous Identification at a Four-Year Institution in Article V, Section G; and Transfer: Previous Identification at a Junior College in Article V, Section H.

*For all of these scenarios assume the student met the residency exception and meets all eligibility requirements.

Scenario 1:

Kerrie is a basketball player at Boomer University (BU), an NAIA institution. Kerrie transferred to BU from a community college in the fall of 2017. During the recruiting process the BU coach promised Kerrie she would start every game while she was at BU. However, Kerrie did not start in BU’s first scrimmage, but she did play. Kerrie is upset and wants to transfer to a different NAIA institution. She does not appear in any other games or scrimmages the rest of the fall. If she does transfer and plays at her next school, how many seasons of competition will Kerrie be charged for the 2017-2018 academic year?

Answer:

Kerrie would only be charged one season of competition in the 2017-2018 academic year. According to Article V, Section B, Item 17, a student that only competes in scrimmages will not be charged a season of competition. Therefore, Kerrie was not charged a season of competition at BU but was charged for her competition in the spring.

Scenario 2:

Sadie is currently swimming at a community college in the fall of 2017 and will graduate at the end of the fall term. She has raced twice in the fall and would be charged a season of competition by the NJCAA. Sadie wants to transfer to an NAIA institution in the spring. If she races in the spring at an NAIA institution, how many seasons will Sadie be charged for the 2017-2018 academic year?

Answer:

Sadie will only be charged one season of competition for the 2017-2018 academic year. Sadie would normally be charged a season of competition at her community college and one for her NAIA competition. However, since she graduated from her community college, then she meets the exception to Article V, Section F, Item 9. It states, in relevant part, that a student whom competes at a community college, graduates from the community college, and transfers to an NAIA school and competes in the same academic year, will only be charged one season of competition.

Scenario 3:

Oliver is a baseball player at Explorer University (EU), a NAIA institution, which is unfortunately closing its doors and discontinuing all sports at the end of the fall semester. EU scheduled two of its 55 games in the fall of 2017 and Oliver played in both. Oliver maintains eligibility and transfers at the semester to a different NAIA school and plays on the baseball team. How many seasons of competition will Oliver be charged for the 2017-2018 academic year?

Answer:

Oliver will only be charged one season of competition for the 2017-2018 season. There is a casebook example in the definition of season of competition found in Article V, Section B, Item 18. It states that if an NAIA institution discontinues a sport immediately, during the season, and the sport has completed one half or less of the season, then the students will not be charged a season of competition. Here, Oliver’s team only played two of their 55 games which is obviously less than half of the total schedule. Thus, Oliver can compete in the spring at his new school and will only be charged one season of competition.

Scenario 4:

Trafton is a diver at an NAIA institution and will be graduating in the winter of 2017. Trafton still has seasons of competition and terms of attendance left. Trafton competed in one meet in the fall of 2017 and is going to enroll in graduate school at a different NAIA school in the spring of 2018 that offers the graduate program he wishes to pursue. If Trafton competes for his new school in the spring of 2018, how many seasons of competition will he be charged for the 2017-2018 academic year?

Answer:

Trafton will be charged two seasons of competition for the academic year. Our membership has carved out an exception for those students who graduate from a community college but they have not extended that exception to those students graduating from another four-year school. Trafton falls into Article V, Section F, Item 9, which states a student who is charged a season of competition in one sport by different institutions in the same academic year will be charged with two seasons of competition.

Applicable Bylaws:

Article V, Section B, Item 17

Scrimmage: A competition against competitors not identified with the institution when:

a. The competition is not listed or is noted as a scrimmage on the institutional schedule; and

b. No scores or statistics are reported by the NAIA institution(s).



Scrimmages shall not be allowed in the following intercollegiate sports: cross country, golf, swimming and diving, indoor and outdoor track and field, and wrestling. Students must be certified as eligible prior to participating in a scrimmage. Seasons of competition will not be charged to students who participate only in scrimmages. Transfer students shall be governed by the association under which they competed.

Article V, Section B, Item 18

Season of Competition:

a. Participation in one or more intercollegiate contests whether in a varsity, junior varsity or freshman program. The NAIA shall count seasons of competition based on intercollegiate participation charged by another intercollegiate athletic association.

b. Participation in any elite-level competition on or after the first day of the thirteenth month following high school graduation. The NAIA shall count seasons of competition based on non-collegiate participation charged by another intercollegiate athletic association. Additional seasons of competition, based on non-collegiate participation, will be charged when the student is not enrolled in a collegiate institution, or is enrolled but does not represent the institution in intercollegiate competition.

Article V, Section F, Item 9

A student charged with a season of competition in one sport by different institutions in the same academic year shall be charged with two seasons of competition. A student could amass two seasons of competition within one academic year.



EXCEPTION: A student competing at a junior college who meets the requirements for graduation from that junior college and transfers to a member institution during the same sport season and is otherwise eligible to compete at the member institution in the same sport shall be charged with only one season of competition.

Article V, Section G

1. A student who has participated in an intercollegiate contest at the immediately previous four-year institution and then transfers to an NAIA member institution shall be required to be in residence for a period of 16 calendar weeks before being eligible for the sport(s) previously participated in at the four-year institution.

A student shall have the 16 calendar weeks residency requirement waived for participation in that same sport provided the student has a cumulative minimum overall GPA of 2.000 (on a 4.000 scale) from all previously attended institutions of higher learning and receives a written release from the athletics director, assistant or associate athletics director, or compliance officer at the

immediately previous four-year institution.



EXCEPTION: A student who as completed all academic requirements for graduation and who has transferred to an NAIA institution and enrolled in a graduate program, professional school or fifth-year, post baccalaureate degree teacher education program will not be subject to the residency requirement. A graduate transfer student can compete immediately at the new institution, and there is not a release or minimum GPA required, pursuant to any applicable conference rules.

A student who has not participated in an intercollegiate contest at the immediately previous four-year institution is not subject to the residency period in that sport.



The term “16 weeks” refers to 16 consecutive calendar weeks (112 calendar days), including vacations and inter-terms (except summer terms). The 16 weeks does not refer to school weeks.

2. This period shall be counted from the opening date of classes as stated in the official college catalog or from the date on which the student enrolls, whichever is later. No part of the 16 weeks shall fall between the end of the term immediately preceding the regular summer term and/or summer vacations and the beginning of the fall term.



3. The residency requirement shall be satisfied at the beginning of the day following the end of the 16 calendar weeks (at the beginning of the 113th calendar day) from the first day of class. Should the 16-week period be satisfied after the institution’s regular season has been completed, the student has established eligibility for the following season in that sport but is not eligible for postseason athletic competition in that sport which is held during an extended period of the term just completed.

Artcile V, Section H

A student whose immediately previous identification and participation was with a two-year institution and who transfers to an NAIA member institution shall not be required to meet the 16-week residency requirement. The student shall fulfill all academic requirements of the NAIA and is entitled to only four seasons of competition in a given sport at the intercollegiate level.

Please tune in at noon central time on Tuesday, as Lendsey Thomson and Jared Shafer will dive into this scenario even further.

