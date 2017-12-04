Tickets on Sale for 2018 NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship

Event from Irvine, Calif., and Orange County Great Park Soccer Stadium runs Nov. 26 - Dec. 1, 2018

December 04, 2017

Story courtesy of Golden State Athletic Conference

IRVINE, Calif. -- (Purchase tickets here!) Tickets are on sale now to the general public for the 2018 NAIA Men's Soccer National Championship. Come see the top collegiate small college teams in the nation compete over five days to crown a national champion. Sixteen teams from across the country, including the local Golden State Athletic Conference regular season champion will converge on the Orange County Great Park Soccer Stadium in Irvine.

Ticket prices start at $15 for adults and $10 for high school students and younger for the first three days. Tickets start at $20 for adults for the semifinals and championship days. High school students and younger will be able to get $10 tickets throughout the tournament. The tickets will be offered through the TicketSpice links listed below. The event is expected to sell out, so get your tickets early.