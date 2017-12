NAIA Volleyball All-America Teams Announced

Makenzie Montano form Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) named national player of the year

December 05, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) announced the 2017 Volleyball All-America Teams as well as the coach of the year, player of the year and libero of the year, chosen by the NAIA Volleyball All-America Selection Committee, Tuesday. This committee is made up of NAIA-AVCA officers and the championship committee, Three teams are named, plus honorable mention.

2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball Awards Selections

Player of the Year: Makenzie Montano, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.), S, Sr, Louisville, KY

Coach or the Year: Chad Hanson, Dordt College (Iowa)

Libero of the Year: Jill Bax, Hastings (Neb.), Libero, Sr, Lincoln, Neb.