2017 NAIA Women's Soccer All-America Teams Announced

Balcer of Spring Arbor (Mich.) honored as Player of the Year

December 05, 2017

By Chad Waller, Director of Athletic Communications and Media



KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has revealed the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer All-America teams, the national office announced Tuesday. The NAIA All-America Committee, which consists of the NAIA-Women’s Soccer Coaches Association officers and seven additional women’s soccer coaches, select the three 11-member teams and the honorable mention teams.

Spring Arbor (Mich.) junior midfielder Bethany Balcer is recognized as the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Player of the Year. The Hudsonville, Mich., native ranked first in the NAIA in game-winning goals (11), fourth in total goals (37) and points (86) and sixth in points per game (3.3). Standing with 98 career goals, Balcer landed at least one goal in 20-of-26 matches this year. With seven goals and two assists in the national championship (four goals, two assists at the final site), Balcer was named the 2017 NAIA National Championship MVP.



University of Northwestern Ohio claimed the most individuals on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Teams with six players overall. National champion Spring Arbor was next with four honorees.



The 2017 Select Sport America-NAIA Women’s Soccer National Coach of the Year will be announced at the United Soccer Coaches’ Association National Convention on Jan 16.



2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer All-America Teams (sorted by school)

First Team:

School Name Pos. Yr. Hometown Benedictine (Kan.) Rosie McShane MF Sr. Phoenix, Ariz. Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Millene Cabral F Jr. Porto Alegre, Brazil Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Caroline Ladaga D Sr. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Spring Arbor (Mich.) Aubrey Schierbeek F Sr. Hudsonville, Mich. Spring Arbor (Mich.) Bethany Balcer MF Jr. Hudsonville, Mich. Spring Arbor (Mich.) Sarah Klunder D Sr. Grandville, Mich. University of Northwestern Ohio Evdokia Popadinova F So. Hadzhidimovo, Bulgaria University of Northwestern Ohio Camilla Andersen F Jr. Horsens, Denmark University of Northwestern Ohio Rikke Sevecke MF Fr. Nykobing, Denmark University of Northwestern Ohio Kate Agyemang D Fr. Kumasi, Ghana University of Northwestern Ohio Romane Salvador GK Fr. Lyon, France

Second Team:

School Name Pos. Yr. Hometown Benedictine (Kan.) Madison Sanders D Sr. Atchison, Kan. Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Riko Sagara MF So. Tokyo, Japan Mobile (Ala.) Cayla Hebert MF Sr. Lafayette, La. Southeastern (Fla.) Uchenna Kanu F So. Abia, Nigeria Southeastern (Fla.) Konya Plummer D So. Epsom, St. Mary, Jamaica Southeastern (Fla.) Heidi Ruth D Sr. Punta Gorda, Fla. Spring Arbor (Mich.) Ashley Timmons GK Sr. Toledo, Ohio The Master's (Calif.) Jasmine Parada F Jr. Valencia, Calif. Westmont (Calif.) Jackie Lopez MF Sr. Santa Barbara, Calif. William Carey (Miss.) Silvia Leonessi F So. Esbjerg, Denmark William Carey (Miss.) Naomie Guerra D So. Trinidad & Tobago

Third Team:



School Name Pos. Yr. Hometown Columbia (Mo.) Laurie Frew MF Sr. Columbia, Mo. Columbia (Mo.) Jordan Poire D Sr. Jefferson City, Mo. Keiser (Fla.) Filippa Millqvist MF So. Malmo, Sweden Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Sanna Svensson D Jr. Eslov, Sweden Marian (Ind.) Amanda Annee D Jr. Indianapolis, Ind. Menlo (Calif.) Kaylin Swart GK Sr. Port Elizabeth, South Africa Mobile (Ala.) Colleen Kennedy F Jr. Rockvale, Tenn. Ottawa (Kan.) Caroline Jenkins F Sr. Golden, Colo. Tennessee Wesleyan Nicole Broderick F Sr. Kingston, Jamaica University of Northwestern Ohio Bogca Horvath MF So. Budapest, Hungary William Carey (Miss.) Ana Paula Santos MF Fr. Sao Paulo, Brazil

Honorable Mention: