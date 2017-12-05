Print RSS

2017 NAIA Women's Soccer All-America Teams Announced

Balcer of Spring Arbor (Mich.) honored as Player of the Year
December 05, 2017
Article Image

By Chad Waller, Director of Athletic Communications and Media 

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has revealed the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer All-America teams, the national office announced Tuesday. The NAIA All-America Committee, which consists of the NAIA-Women’s Soccer Coaches Association officers and seven additional women’s soccer coaches, select the three 11-member teams and the honorable mention teams.

Spring Arbor (Mich.) junior midfielder Bethany Balcer is recognized as the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Player of the Year. The Hudsonville, Mich., native ranked first in the NAIA in game-winning goals (11), fourth in total goals (37) and points (86) and sixth in points per game (3.3). Standing with 98 career goals, Balcer landed at least one goal in 20-of-26 matches this year. With seven goals and two assists in the national championship (four goals, two assists at the final site), Balcer was named the 2017 NAIA National Championship MVP.

University of Northwestern Ohio claimed the most individuals on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Teams with six players overall. National champion Spring Arbor was next with four honorees.

The 2017 Select Sport America-NAIA Women’s Soccer National Coach of the Year will be announced at the United Soccer Coaches’ Association National Convention on Jan 16.

For more information on NAIA women’s soccer, click here

2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer All-America Teams (sorted by school)

First Team:

School Name Pos. Yr. Hometown
Benedictine (Kan.) Rosie McShane MF Sr. Phoenix, Ariz.
Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Millene Cabral F Jr. Porto Alegre, Brazil
Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Caroline Ladaga D Sr. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Spring Arbor (Mich.) Aubrey Schierbeek F Sr. Hudsonville, Mich.
Spring Arbor (Mich.) Bethany Balcer MF Jr. Hudsonville, Mich.
Spring Arbor (Mich.) Sarah Klunder D Sr. Grandville, Mich.
University of Northwestern Ohio Evdokia Popadinova F So. Hadzhidimovo, Bulgaria
University of Northwestern Ohio Camilla Andersen F Jr. Horsens, Denmark
University of Northwestern Ohio Rikke Sevecke MF Fr. Nykobing, Denmark
University of Northwestern Ohio Kate Agyemang D Fr. Kumasi, Ghana
University of Northwestern Ohio Romane Salvador GK Fr. Lyon, France

Second Team:

School Name Pos. Yr. Hometown
Benedictine (Kan.) Madison Sanders D Sr. Atchison, Kan.
Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Riko Sagara MF So. Tokyo, Japan
Mobile (Ala.) Cayla Hebert MF Sr. Lafayette, La.
Southeastern (Fla.) Uchenna Kanu F So. Abia, Nigeria
Southeastern (Fla.) Konya Plummer D So. Epsom, St. Mary, Jamaica
Southeastern (Fla.) Heidi Ruth D Sr. Punta Gorda, Fla.
Spring Arbor (Mich.) Ashley Timmons GK Sr. Toledo, Ohio
The Master's (Calif.) Jasmine Parada F Jr. Valencia, Calif.
Westmont (Calif.) Jackie Lopez MF Sr. Santa Barbara, Calif.
William Carey (Miss.) Silvia Leonessi F So. Esbjerg, Denmark
William Carey (Miss.) Naomie Guerra D So. Trinidad & Tobago

Third Team:

School Name Pos. Yr. Hometown
Columbia (Mo.) Laurie Frew MF Sr. Columbia, Mo.
Columbia (Mo.) Jordan Poire D Sr. Jefferson City, Mo.
Keiser (Fla.) Filippa Millqvist MF So. Malmo, Sweden
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Sanna Svensson D Jr. Eslov, Sweden
Marian (Ind.) Amanda Annee D Jr. Indianapolis, Ind.
Menlo (Calif.) Kaylin Swart GK Sr. Port Elizabeth, South Africa
Mobile (Ala.) Colleen Kennedy F Jr. Rockvale, Tenn.
Ottawa (Kan.) Caroline Jenkins F Sr. Golden, Colo.
Tennessee Wesleyan Nicole Broderick F Sr. Kingston, Jamaica
University of Northwestern Ohio Bogca Horvath MF So. Budapest, Hungary
William Carey (Miss.) Ana Paula Santos MF Fr. Sao Paulo, Brazil

Honorable Mention:

School Name
Arizona Christian Marisa Ortiz
Asbury (Ky.) Emily Hubbuch
Benedictine (Kan.) Anna Romano
Benedictine (Kan.) Emily Ambuul
Bethel (Tenn.) Danielle Krzyzaniak
Bethel (Tenn.) Janine Dennis
Bryan (Tenn.) Ruth Rosales
Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) Katie Golabowski
Central Methodist (Mo.) Luci Brasil
Central Methodist (Mo.) Judith Sainz
Columbia (Mo.) Kaitlyn Tambke
Columbia (Mo.) Kelsey Mirts
Columbia (Mo.) Madison Boyken
Cumberland (Tenn.) Kaitlen Kisiloski
Cumberland (Tenn.) Mariah Aplin
Cumberland (Tenn.) Rebecca Holloway
Eastern Oregon Taylor Boyer
Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) Adri Jackson
Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) Caitlyn Aaron
Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) Krista Lee
Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) Riley Martinson
Georgetown (Ky.) Bethany Massey
Georgetown (Ky.) Megan Martin
Georgia Gwinnett Ana Gonzalez
Hastings (Neb.) Heidi Bartsch
Huntington (Ind.) Matéa Knispel
Huston-Tillotson (Texas) Kimberlin Palacios
Indiana Wesleyan Tia Sanford
John Brown (Ark.) Sara Frey
Keiser (Fla.) Ebba Gustafsson
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) Veronica Kurtz
Marian (Ind.) Catherine Schmidt
Marian (Ind.) Courtney Denney
Marian (Ind.) Maria Farmer
Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Caitlin Dumond
Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Katie Reid
Martin Methodist (Tenn.) Lira Mathes
MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) Steffi Krohn
Midland (Neb.) Elena "PT" Perez
Missouri Baptist Haylee Eastridge
Missouri Valley Julia Amador Mejias
Northwest (Wash.) Allison Lorraine
Oklahoma Wesleyan Marjolen Nekesa
Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Hannah Ondrey
Robert Morris (Ill.) Jacqueline Monteon
Rocky Mountain (Mont.) Lauryn Gamache
Siena Heights (Mich.) Emily Burkman
St. Thomas (Fla.) Cristina Garwacki
St. Thomas (Texas) Siobhan Higgins
The Master's University (Calif.) Hailey Gomilion
The Master's University (Calif.) Kayla Peterson
Thomas (Ga.) Olivia Taylor
Trinity Christian (Ill.) Jessica Bianchi
Trinity International (Ill.) Jillian Kolster
Science & Arts (Okla.) Thais Silva
University of Northwestern Ohio Julie Cazanave
University of Northwestern Ohio Sanni Valila
Vanguard (Calif.) Amanda Valentine
Vanguard (Calif.) Anna Montemor
Vanguard (Calif.) Myranda Baca
Westmont (Calif.) Alanna Richards
Westmont (Calif.) Destinee Adams
William Carey (Miss.) Josefin Karlsson
William Penn (Iowa) Raunice Butler
William Woods (Mo.) Rebecca Sturgess
WVU Tech (W.Va.) Ruby Bingham