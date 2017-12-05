2017 NAIA Women's Soccer All-America Teams Announced
By Chad Waller, Director of Athletic Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has revealed the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer All-America teams, the national office announced Tuesday. The NAIA All-America Committee, which consists of the NAIA-Women’s Soccer Coaches Association officers and seven additional women’s soccer coaches, select the three 11-member teams and the honorable mention teams.
Spring Arbor (Mich.) junior midfielder Bethany Balcer is recognized as the 2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer National Player of the Year. The Hudsonville, Mich., native ranked first in the NAIA in game-winning goals (11), fourth in total goals (37) and points (86) and sixth in points per game (3.3). Standing with 98 career goals, Balcer landed at least one goal in 20-of-26 matches this year. With seven goals and two assists in the national championship (four goals, two assists at the final site), Balcer was named the 2017 NAIA National Championship MVP.
University of Northwestern Ohio claimed the most individuals on the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Teams with six players overall. National champion Spring Arbor was next with four honorees.
The 2017 Select Sport America-NAIA Women’s Soccer National Coach of the Year will be announced at the United Soccer Coaches’ Association National Convention on Jan 16.
2017 NAIA Women’s Soccer All-America Teams (sorted by school)
First Team:
|School
|Name
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|Rosie McShane
|MF
|Sr.
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|Millene Cabral
|F
|Jr.
|Porto Alegre, Brazil
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|Caroline Ladaga
|D
|Sr.
|Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|Aubrey Schierbeek
|F
|Sr.
|Hudsonville, Mich.
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|Bethany Balcer
|MF
|Jr.
|Hudsonville, Mich.
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|Sarah Klunder
|D
|Sr.
|Grandville, Mich.
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|Evdokia Popadinova
|F
|So.
|Hadzhidimovo, Bulgaria
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|Camilla Andersen
|F
|Jr.
|Horsens, Denmark
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|Rikke Sevecke
|MF
|Fr.
|Nykobing, Denmark
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|Kate Agyemang
|D
|Fr.
|Kumasi, Ghana
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|Romane Salvador
|GK
|Fr.
|Lyon, France
Second Team:
|School
|Name
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|Madison Sanders
|D
|Sr.
|Atchison, Kan.
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|Riko Sagara
|MF
|So.
|Tokyo, Japan
|Mobile (Ala.)
|Cayla Hebert
|MF
|Sr.
|Lafayette, La.
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|Uchenna Kanu
|F
|So.
|Abia, Nigeria
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|Konya Plummer
|D
|So.
|Epsom, St. Mary, Jamaica
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|Heidi Ruth
|D
|Sr.
|Punta Gorda, Fla.
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|Ashley Timmons
|GK
|Sr.
|Toledo, Ohio
|The Master's (Calif.)
|Jasmine Parada
|F
|Jr.
|Valencia, Calif.
|Westmont (Calif.)
|Jackie Lopez
|MF
|Sr.
|Santa Barbara, Calif.
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Silvia Leonessi
|F
|So.
|Esbjerg, Denmark
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Naomie Guerra
|D
|So.
|Trinidad & Tobago
Third Team:
|School
|Name
|Pos.
|Yr.
|Hometown
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Laurie Frew
|MF
|Sr.
|Columbia, Mo.
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Jordan Poire
|D
|Sr.
|Jefferson City, Mo.
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Filippa Millqvist
|MF
|So.
|Malmo, Sweden
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Sanna Svensson
|D
|Jr.
|Eslov, Sweden
|Marian (Ind.)
|Amanda Annee
|D
|Jr.
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|Menlo (Calif.)
|Kaylin Swart
|GK
|Sr.
|Port Elizabeth, South Africa
|Mobile (Ala.)
|Colleen Kennedy
|F
|Jr.
|Rockvale, Tenn.
|Ottawa (Kan.)
|Caroline Jenkins
|F
|Sr.
|Golden, Colo.
|Tennessee Wesleyan
|Nicole Broderick
|F
|Sr.
|Kingston, Jamaica
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|Bogca Horvath
|MF
|So.
|Budapest, Hungary
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Ana Paula Santos
|MF
|Fr.
|Sao Paulo, Brazil
Honorable Mention:
|School
|Name
|Arizona Christian
|Marisa Ortiz
|Asbury (Ky.)
|Emily Hubbuch
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|Anna Romano
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|Emily Ambuul
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|Danielle Krzyzaniak
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|Janine Dennis
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|Ruth Rosales
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|Katie Golabowski
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|Luci Brasil
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|Judith Sainz
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Kaitlyn Tambke
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Kelsey Mirts
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Madison Boyken
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|Kaitlen Kisiloski
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|Mariah Aplin
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|Rebecca Holloway
|Eastern Oregon
|Taylor Boyer
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|Adri Jackson
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|Caitlyn Aaron
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|Krista Lee
|Embry-Riddle (Ariz.)
|Riley Martinson
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|Bethany Massey
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|Megan Martin
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Ana Gonzalez
|Hastings (Neb.)
|Heidi Bartsch
|Huntington (Ind.)
|Matéa Knispel
|Huston-Tillotson (Texas)
|Kimberlin Palacios
|Indiana Wesleyan
|Tia Sanford
|John Brown (Ark.)
|Sara Frey
|Keiser (Fla.)
|Ebba Gustafsson
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Veronica Kurtz
|Marian (Ind.)
|Catherine Schmidt
|Marian (Ind.)
|Courtney Denney
|Marian (Ind.)
|Maria Farmer
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|Caitlin Dumond
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|Katie Reid
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|Lira Mathes
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|Steffi Krohn
|Midland (Neb.)
|Elena "PT" Perez
|Missouri Baptist
|Haylee Eastridge
|Missouri Valley
|Julia Amador Mejias
|Northwest (Wash.)
|Allison Lorraine
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|Marjolen Nekesa
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Hannah Ondrey
|Robert Morris (Ill.)
|Jacqueline Monteon
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|Lauryn Gamache
|Siena Heights (Mich.)
|Emily Burkman
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|Cristina Garwacki
|St. Thomas (Texas)
|Siobhan Higgins
|The Master's University (Calif.)
|Hailey Gomilion
|The Master's University (Calif.)
|Kayla Peterson
|Thomas (Ga.)
|Olivia Taylor
|Trinity Christian (Ill.)
|Jessica Bianchi
|Trinity International (Ill.)
|Jillian Kolster
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|Thais Silva
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|Julie Cazanave
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|Sanni Valila
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|Amanda Valentine
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|Anna Montemor
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|Myranda Baca
|Westmont (Calif.)
|Alanna Richards
|Westmont (Calif.)
|Destinee Adams
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Josefin Karlsson
|William Penn (Iowa)
|Raunice Butler
|William Woods (Mo.)
|Rebecca Sturgess
|WVU Tech (W.Va.)
|Ruby Bingham