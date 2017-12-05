2018 NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 1 (Dec. 5)

Vanguard (Calif.) jumps to No. 1

December 05, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Vanguard (Calif.) jumps to No. 1 ranking in the 2018 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday. The Lions garnered 8-of-9 first-place votes.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

-Vanguard holds an undefeated, 7-0, record from November 9 – December 4. One of those wins was against No. 16 Columbia College and another over NCAA Division II opponent Biola (Calif.).

- New to the poll is No. 19 Martin Methodist (Tenn.), No. 20 Dillard (La.), No. 21 Carroll (Mont.) and No. 25 LSU Shreveport (La.).

-Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 240 total appearance dating back to 1997-98 school year.

-Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).

Poll Methodology

-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 4 Vanguard (Calif.) [8] 6-0 219 2 3 Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) [1] 7-1 212 3 6 Campbellsville (Ky.) 9-1 205 4 5 Shawnee State (Ohio) 8-3 194 5 23 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 6-0 191 6 2 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 9-2 187 7 19 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) 8-1 178 8 1 Oklahoma City 7-2 168 9 9 Benedictine (Kan.) 8-2 159 9 8 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 8-1 159 11 7 Westmont (Calif.) 5-3 147 12 16 Montana Western 7-2 146 13 10 Baker (Kan.) 8-2 135 14 14 Lyon (Ark.) 5-1 130 15 18 The Master's (Calif.) 7-2 121 16 16 Columbia (Mo.) 6-3 108 17 13 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 5-4 104 18 12 John Brown (Ark.) 6-3 96 19 NR Martin Methodist (Tenn.) 9-3 92 20 NR Dillard (La.) 7-2 84 21 NR Carroll (Mont.) 6-2 81 22 21 Montana State-Northern 6-4 75 23 24 Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 4-3 67 24 11 Bethel (Tenn.) 6-6 59 25 NR LSU Shreveport (La.) 9-0 49

Dropped from the rankings: No. 20 Loyola (La.), No. 15 Central Methodist (Mo.), No. 25 Talladega (Ala.) and No. 22 Cumberland (Tenn.)

Others receiving votes: Loyola 40, Central Methodist 40, Pikeville (Ky.) 32, Providence (Mont.) 14, Arizona Christian 9, Talladega (Ala.) 9, Xavier (La.) 6 and Cumberland (Tenn.) 3

^Top 25 ranking in Coaches’ Poll on Dec. 5