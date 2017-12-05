2018 NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Coaches' Top 25 Poll — No. 1 (Dec. 5)
By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Vanguard (Calif.) jumps to No. 1 ranking in the 2018 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Tuesday. The Lions garnered 8-of-9 first-place votes.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
-Vanguard holds an undefeated, 7-0, record from November 9 – December 4. One of those wins was against No. 16 Columbia College and another over NCAA Division II opponent Biola (Calif.).
- New to the poll is No. 19 Martin Methodist (Tenn.), No. 20 Dillard (La.), No. 21 Carroll (Mont.) and No. 25 LSU Shreveport (La.).
-Oklahoma City holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 240 total appearance dating back to 1997-98 school year.
-Union (Tenn.) and Vanguard (Calif.) are the only programs to have spent an entire season ranked No. 1 (Union: 2007-08, 2008-09, 2009-10, 2010-11) (Vanguard: 2005-06, 2006-07).
Poll Methodology
-The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
-The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
-The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
-Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
-Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
-For the complete ratings calendar, click here.
2018 NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – No. 1 (Dec. 5)
|RANK
|WEEK
|SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|POINTS
|1
|4
|Vanguard (Calif.) [8]
|6-0
|219
|2
|3
|Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.) [1]
|7-1
|212
|3
|6
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|9-1
|205
|4
|5
|Shawnee State (Ohio)
|8-3
|194
|5
|23
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|6-0
|191
|6
|2
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|9-2
|187
|7
|19
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|8-1
|178
|8
|1
|Oklahoma City
|7-2
|168
|9
|9
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|8-2
|159
|9
|8
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|8-1
|159
|11
|7
|Westmont (Calif.)
|5-3
|147
|12
|16
|Montana Western
|7-2
|146
|13
|10
|Baker (Kan.)
|8-2
|135
|14
|14
|Lyon (Ark.)
|5-1
|130
|15
|18
|The Master's (Calif.)
|7-2
|121
|16
|16
|Columbia (Mo.)
|6-3
|108
|17
|13
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|5-4
|104
|18
|12
|John Brown (Ark.)
|6-3
|96
|19
|NR
|Martin Methodist (Tenn.)
|9-3
|92
|20
|NR
|Dillard (La.)
|7-2
|84
|21
|NR
|Carroll (Mont.)
|6-2
|81
|22
|21
|Montana State-Northern
|6-4
|75
|23
|24
|Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.)
|4-3
|67
|24
|11
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|6-6
|59
|25
|NR
|LSU Shreveport (La.)
|9-0
|49
Dropped from the rankings: No. 20 Loyola (La.), No. 15 Central Methodist (Mo.), No. 25 Talladega (Ala.) and No. 22 Cumberland (Tenn.)
Others receiving votes: Loyola 40, Central Methodist 40, Pikeville (Ky.) 32, Providence (Mont.) 14, Arizona Christian 9, Talladega (Ala.) 9, Xavier (La.) 6 and Cumberland (Tenn.) 3
^Top 25 ranking in Coaches’ Poll on Dec. 5