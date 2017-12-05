2017 NAIA Men's Soccer All-America Teams Announced
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2017 NAIA Men’s Soccer All-America teams on Tuesday. The NAIA All-America committee consists of the NAIA-Men’s Soccer Coaches Association Executive Committee, the National Championship Games Committee and four men’s soccer coaches. Each team, first, second and third, consists of 11 members.
Missouri Valley sophomore defender Uros Ilic was honored as the 2017 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Player of the Year. The native of Nova Pazova, Serbia led the Vikings in goals scored this year with seven. Ilic helped Missouri Valley reach the title match of the 2017 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship and is the first member of the Vikings to win the award. Ilic was named to the 2017 All-Tournament Team as well.
Oklahoma Wesleyan landed five individuals on the list, four of which were First Team All-Americans. Hastings (Neb.) had the next most with three individuals on the list.
The 2017 Select Sport America-NAIA National Coach of the Year will be announced at the United Soccer Coaches' Association National Convention on January 16.
For more information on NAIA men’s soccer, click here.
2017 NAIA Men’s Soccer All-America Teams (sorted by school)
|First Team:
|Name
|Institution & State
|Position
|Grade
|Hometown & State
|Adrian Gutierrez
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|M
|Jr.
|Santa Cruz, Spain
|Daniel Whitehall&
|Hastings (Neb.)
|F
|Jr.
|Warrington, England
|Tyler Collishaw
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|F
|Jr.
|Hull, England
|Uros Ilic*
|Missouri Valley
|D
|So.
|Nova Pazoca, Serbia
|Dusan Djordjev
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|GK
|Jr.
|Pancevo, Serbia
|Nikola Fimic@
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|D
|So.
|Novi Sad, Serbia
|Stefan Lukic
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|M
|Fr.
|Sremska Mitrovica, Serbia
|Alberto Picchi
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|F
|So.
|Sevilla, Spain
|Tomas Greco
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|M
|Jr.
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Federico Moronell
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|F
|Fifth Year
|Buenos Aires, Argentina
|Matt Redgrave@
|William Carey (Miss.)
|D
|Sr.
|England
|Second Team:
|Name
|Institution & State
|Position
|Grade
|Hometown & State
|Steeve Pouna^
|Baker (Kan.)
|M
|Jr.
|Douala, Cameroon
|Adam James
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|F
|Sr.
|Kearney, Mo
|Santiago Sierra
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|D
|Jr.
|Bogota, Colombia
|Joe White^
|Hastings (Neb.)
|GK
|Sr.
|London, England
|Guillermo Chinchilla
|Marymount California
|M
|Sr.
|Barcelona, Spain
|Josep Morego
|Marymount California
|F
|Sr.
|Barcelona, Spain
|James Mclaren
|Missouri Valley
|M
|So.
|Luton, England
|Lamine Conte
|Mobile (Ala.)
|D
|So.
|Philadelphia, Penn.
|Joao Costa$
|Truett McConnell (Ga.)
|F
|Jr.
|Porto Alegre, Brazil
|Josh Constant
|Westmont (Calif.)
|D
|Sr.
|Temecula, Clif.
|Joaquin Ruiz Cabello$
|William Carey (Miss.)
|M
|Jr.
|Malaga, Spain
|Third Team:
|Name
|Institution & State
|Position
|Grade
|Hometown & State
|Blake Levine
|Baker (Kan.)
|F
|Sr.
|Overland Park, Kansas
|Nicolau Neto
|Columbia (Mo.)
|GK
|Sr.
|Ceara, Brazil
|Erik Tello
|Hastings (Neb.)
|D
|Jr.
|Houston, Texas
|Mutaya Mwape
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|F
|So.
|Lusaka, Zambia
|Pascal Debowiak
|Northwestern Ohio
|M
|Sr.
|Ahlen, Germany
|Aleksandar Simovic$
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|F
|Sr.
|Belgrade, Serbia
|Eduardo Zurita
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|M
|Jr.
|Sant Boi de Llobregat, Spain
|Benjamin Tembo
|The Master's (Calif.)
|M
|Jr.
|Lilongwe, Malawi
|Nathan Miramontes
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|D
|Sr.
|Fullerton, CA
|Alex Castillo
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|D
|Jr.
|Dallas, Texas
|Joe Guinchard
|William Carey (Miss.)
|D
|Jr.
|England
|Honorable Mention:
|Name
|School
|Alberto Ciroi
|Baker (Kan.)
|Edgar Guzman
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|Kebba Demba
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|Mustapha Wadda
|Bethel (Tenn.)
|Charlie Clarke$
|Bryan (Tenn.)
|Liam Heywood
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|Michael Mayberry
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Elvis Barclay
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Adam Du Toit
|Columbia (Mo.)
|Timur Zhividze@
|Corban (Ore.)
|Tyler Watson
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|Brian McNamara
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|Santiago Moore
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|Jarom Farnsworth
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|Michael Weber
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Jack Gurr
|Georgia Gwinnett
|Simone Raiola
|Grand View (Iowa)
|Marc Tautz @
|Hastings (Neb.)
|Espen Hansen
|Houston-Victoria (Texas)
|Matheus Louzada
|Huntington (Ind.)
|Glauber Oliveira
|Indiana Weslyan
|Santiago Amigo
|Lawrence Tech (Mich.)
|Joe Smith
|Madonna (Mich.)
|Yuri Farkas
|Madonna (Mich.)
|Nedin Zukanovic
|Marymount California
|Dominik Tajak
|Mid-America Christian (Okla.)
|Guilherme Altoe
|Mobile (Ala.)
|Nathaniel Bedai
|Mobile (Ala.)
|Paul Ledsham
|Mobile (Ala.)
|Stefan Milicivic
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|Tumi Moshobane
|Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)
|Adrian Delgado
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|Marco Kuemmerle
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|Jose Garcia
|Roosevelt (Ill.)
|Gustavo Rodrigues
|Southeastern (FL)
|Lucas Loureiro
|Southwestern Christian (Okla.)
|Igor Stojanovic
|Southwestern Christian (Okla.)
|Morris Kamara
|Spring Arbor (Mich.)
|Harry Robinson
|Northwestern Ohio
|Brandon Gomez
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|Sebastian Cortez
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|Martin Arrieta
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|James Quinn-
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|Michael Conejero
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Chance Bourdene
|William Carey (Miss.)
|Alberto Pitarch
|William Woods (Mo.)
|Anthony Moscatello
|William Woods (Mo.)
|Rodrigo Alves$
|William Woods (Mo.)
|Francisco Neto
|WVU Tech
* denotes NAIA Player of the Year
& denotes 1st team selection in 2016
^denotes 2nd team selection in 2016
$ denotes honorable mention selection in 2016
@ denotes 3rd team selection in 2016