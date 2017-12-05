2017 NAIA Men's Soccer All-America Teams Announced

Ilic of Missouri Valley honored as Player of the Year

December 05, 2017

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has announced the 2017 NAIA Men’s Soccer All-America teams on Tuesday. The NAIA All-America committee consists of the NAIA-Men’s Soccer Coaches Association Executive Committee, the National Championship Games Committee and four men’s soccer coaches. Each team, first, second and third, consists of 11 members.

Missouri Valley sophomore defender Uros Ilic was honored as the 2017 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Player of the Year. The native of Nova Pazova, Serbia led the Vikings in goals scored this year with seven. Ilic helped Missouri Valley reach the title match of the 2017 NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship and is the first member of the Vikings to win the award. Ilic was named to the 2017 All-Tournament Team as well.

Oklahoma Wesleyan landed five individuals on the list, four of which were First Team All-Americans. Hastings (Neb.) had the next most with three individuals on the list.

The 2017 Select Sport America-NAIA National Coach of the Year will be announced at the United Soccer Coaches' Association National Convention on January 16.

For more information on NAIA men’s soccer, click here.

2017 NAIA Men’s Soccer All-America Teams (sorted by school)

First Team: Name Institution & State Position Grade Hometown & State Adrian Gutierrez Central Methodist (Mo.) M Jr. Santa Cruz, Spain Daniel Whitehall& Hastings (Neb.) F Jr. Warrington, England Tyler Collishaw Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) F Jr. Hull, England Uros Ilic* Missouri Valley D So. Nova Pazoca, Serbia Dusan Djordjev Oklahoma Wesleyan GK Jr. Pancevo, Serbia Nikola Fimic@ Oklahoma Wesleyan D So. Novi Sad, Serbia Stefan Lukic Oklahoma Wesleyan M Fr. Sremska Mitrovica, Serbia Alberto Picchi Oklahoma Wesleyan F So. Sevilla, Spain Tomas Greco St. Thomas (Fla.) M Jr. Buenos Aires, Argentina Federico Moronell St. Thomas (Fla.) F Fifth Year Buenos Aires, Argentina Matt Redgrave@ William Carey (Miss.) D Sr. England Second Team: Name Institution & State Position Grade Hometown & State Steeve Pouna^ Baker (Kan.) M Jr. Douala, Cameroon Adam James Benedictine (Kan.) F Sr. Kearney, Mo Santiago Sierra Central Methodist (Mo.) D Jr. Bogota, Colombia Joe White^ Hastings (Neb.) GK Sr. London, England Guillermo Chinchilla Marymount California M Sr. Barcelona, Spain Josep Morego Marymount California F Sr. Barcelona, Spain James Mclaren Missouri Valley M So. Luton, England Lamine Conte Mobile (Ala.) D So. Philadelphia, Penn. Joao Costa$ Truett McConnell (Ga.) F Jr. Porto Alegre, Brazil Josh Constant Westmont (Calif.) D Sr. Temecula, Clif. Joaquin Ruiz Cabello$ William Carey (Miss.) M Jr. Malaga, Spain Third Team: Name Institution & State Position Grade Hometown & State Blake Levine Baker (Kan.) F Sr. Overland Park, Kansas Nicolau Neto Columbia (Mo.) GK Sr. Ceara, Brazil Erik Tello Hastings (Neb.) D Jr. Houston, Texas Mutaya Mwape Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) F So. Lusaka, Zambia Pascal Debowiak Northwestern Ohio M Sr. Ahlen, Germany Aleksandar Simovic$ Oklahoma Wesleyan F Sr. Belgrade, Serbia Eduardo Zurita Rio Grande (Ohio) M Jr. Sant Boi de Llobregat, Spain Benjamin Tembo The Master's (Calif.) M Jr. Lilongwe, Malawi Nathan Miramontes Vanguard (Calif.) D Sr. Fullerton, CA Alex Castillo Wayland Baptist (Texas) D Jr. Dallas, Texas Joe Guinchard William Carey (Miss.) D Jr. England





Honorable Mention: Name School Alberto Ciroi Baker (Kan.) Edgar Guzman Bellevue (Neb.) Kebba Demba Bethel (Tenn.) Mustapha Wadda Bethel (Tenn.) Charlie Clarke$ Bryan (Tenn.) Liam Heywood Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) Michael Mayberry Columbia (Mo.) Elvis Barclay Columbia (Mo.) Adam Du Toit Columbia (Mo.) Timur Zhividze@ Corban (Ore.) Tyler Watson Cumberland (Tenn.) Brian McNamara Cumberland (Tenn.) Santiago Moore Dalton State (Ga.) Jarom Farnsworth Faulkner (Ala.) Michael Weber Georgia Gwinnett Jack Gurr Georgia Gwinnett Simone Raiola Grand View (Iowa) Marc Tautz @ Hastings (Neb.) Espen Hansen Houston-Victoria (Texas) Matheus Louzada Huntington (Ind.) Glauber Oliveira Indiana Weslyan Santiago Amigo Lawrence Tech (Mich.) Joe Smith Madonna (Mich.) Yuri Farkas Madonna (Mich.) Nedin Zukanovic Marymount California Dominik Tajak Mid-America Christian (Okla.) Guilherme Altoe Mobile (Ala.) Nathaniel Bedai Mobile (Ala.) Paul Ledsham Mobile (Ala.) Stefan Milicivic Oklahoma Wesleyan Tumi Moshobane Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) Adrian Delgado Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) Marco Kuemmerle Rocky Mountain (Mont.) Jose Garcia Roosevelt (Ill.) Gustavo Rodrigues Southeastern (FL) Lucas Loureiro Southwestern Christian (Okla.) Igor Stojanovic Southwestern Christian (Okla.) Morris Kamara Spring Arbor (Mich.) Harry Robinson Northwestern Ohio Brandon Gomez Vanguard (Calif.) Sebastian Cortez Vanguard (Calif.) Martin Arrieta Vanguard (Calif.) James Quinn- Wayland Baptist (Texas) Michael Conejero William Carey (Miss.) Chance Bourdene William Carey (Miss.) Alberto Pitarch William Woods (Mo.) Anthony Moscatello William Woods (Mo.) Rodrigo Alves$ William Woods (Mo.) Francisco Neto WVU Tech

* denotes NAIA Player of the Year

& denotes 1st team selection in 2016

^denotes 2nd team selection in 2016

$ denotes honorable mention selection in 2016

@ denotes 3rd team selection in 2016