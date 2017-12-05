2017 – 18 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Dec. 5

By: Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a 13-0 start, Georgetown (Ky.) takes over the No. 1 position in the first regular-season edition of the 2017-18 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office. The Tigers captured seven-of-nine first-place votes to claim the No. 1 spot, up from a No. 4 ranking in the Preseason Top 25.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

The No. 1 ranking for Georgetown (Ky.) is the 15th all-time, which stands third on the active list of most top mentions.

The last time the Tigers were ranked No. 1 was March 9, 2016.

Georgetown claims the most victories on the season in the NAIA at 13-0. The Tigers are No. 1 statistically in scoring margin (38.6) and No. 2 in field goal percentage (.541), scoring offense per game (107.5) and 3-pointers made per game (12.7).

No. 2 LSU Shreveport (La.) moves up nine spots this week and recorded one first-place vote. No. 3 William Penn (Iowa) checks in next, followed by No. 4 Carroll (Mont.) with the remaining first-place nod. No. 5 The Master’s (Calif.) rounds out the top five.

The following teams are newcomers to the poll: No. 7 Science & Arts (Okla.), No. 12 Faulkner (Ala.), No. 15 Wayland Baptist (Texas), No. 16 Central Methodist (Mo.), No. 18 Missouri Baptist and No. 21 Campbellsville (Ky.).

No. 8 Pikeville (Ky.) leads the active group of being ranked in the Top 25 with 61-straight mentions, which dates back to the start of the 2012-13 season. The second longest streak belongs to No. 1 Georgetown (Ky.) at 56-straight rankings.

There have been 38 different teams since 2000 to hold the No. 1 position. Former NAIA member Mountain State (W.Va.) leads the all-time charts with 48 all-time No. 1 rankings, followed by NAIA Division II member Robert Morris (Ill.) with 24. Georgetown is next with 14, former member Concordia (Calif.) at 12, LSU Alexandria and former member Cal State San Marcos at 11 and Columbia (Mo.) at nine No. 1 recognitions.