2017 – 18 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Dec. 5

By: Chad Waller, Director of Athletics Communications and Media
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With a 13-0 start, Georgetown (Ky.) takes over the No. 1 position in the first regular-season edition of the 2017-18 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, announced Tuesday by the national office. The Tigers captured seven-of-nine first-place votes to claim the No. 1 spot, up from a No. 4 ranking in the Preseason Top 25.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
- The No. 1 ranking for Georgetown (Ky.) is the 15th all-time, which stands third on the active list of most top mentions.
- The last time the Tigers were ranked No. 1 was March 9, 2016.
- Georgetown claims the most victories on the season in the NAIA at 13-0. The Tigers are No. 1 statistically in scoring margin (38.6) and No. 2 in field goal percentage (.541), scoring offense per game (107.5) and 3-pointers made per game (12.7).
- No. 2 LSU Shreveport (La.) moves up nine spots this week and recorded one first-place vote. No. 3 William Penn (Iowa) checks in next, followed by No. 4 Carroll (Mont.) with the remaining first-place nod. No. 5 The Master’s (Calif.) rounds out the top five.
- The following teams are newcomers to the poll: No. 7 Science & Arts (Okla.), No. 12 Faulkner (Ala.), No. 15 Wayland Baptist (Texas), No. 16 Central Methodist (Mo.), No. 18 Missouri Baptist and No. 21 Campbellsville (Ky.).
- No. 8 Pikeville (Ky.) leads the active group of being ranked in the Top 25 with 61-straight mentions, which dates back to the start of the 2012-13 season. The second longest streak belongs to No. 1 Georgetown (Ky.) at 56-straight rankings.
- There have been 38 different teams since 2000 to hold the No. 1 position. Former NAIA member Mountain State (W.Va.) leads the all-time charts with 48 all-time No. 1 rankings, followed by NAIA Division II member Robert Morris (Ill.) with 24. Georgetown is next with 14, former member Concordia (Calif.) at 12, LSU Alexandria and former member Cal State San Marcos at 11 and Columbia (Mo.) at nine No. 1 recognitions.
- Robert Morris, now a NAIA Division II member in the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference (CCAC), is the only program to start and end a season ranked No. 1, doing so during the 2006 – 07 season.
Poll Methodology:
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
2017 – 18 NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll – Dec. 5
|RANK
|LAST WEEK^
|SCHOOL (1ST PLACE VOTES)
|2017-18 RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|4
|Georgetown (Ky.) (7)
|13-0
|218
|2
|11
|LSU Shreveport (La.) (1)
|8-0
|207
|3
|3
|William Penn (Iowa)
|11-1
|204
|4
|T12
|Carroll (Mont.) (1)
|8-0
|197
|5
|5
|The Master's (Calif.)
|8-1
|193
|6
|7
|Columbia (Mo.)
|9-1
|179
|7
|NR
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|9-0
|174
|8
|14
|Pikeville (Ky.)
|11-0
|173
|9
|21
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|11-0
|156
|10
|10
|Hope International (Calif.)
|7-1
|148
|11
|24
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|10-1
|139
|12
|NR
|Faulkner (Ala.)
|10-0
|136
|13
|6
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|7-2
|135
|14
|2
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|5-2
|134
|15
|NR
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|9-1
|127
|16
|NR
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|9-1
|119
|17
|8
|Montana Western
|7-1
|111
|18
|NR
|Missouri Baptist
|8-1
|97
|19
|18
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|8-2
|89
|20
|22
|Mid-America Christian (Okla.)
|7-2
|84
|21
|NR
|Campbellsville (Ky.)
|9-1
|82
|22
|23
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|4-2
|64
|23
|T12
|Oklahoma City
|6-2
|56
|24
|19
|Langston (Okla.)
|6-2
|54
|25
|9
|Life (Ga.)
|8-2
|52
Others Receiving Votes: Westmont (Calif.) 47; William Carey (Miss.) 40; Benedictine (Kan.) 30; Dillard (La.) 12; Central Baptist (Ark.) 11; SAGU (Texas) 8; Cumberlands (Ky.) 7; Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 4; Xavier (La.) 4.
Dropped Out: No. 1 Texas Wesleyan; No. 15 Dillard (La.); No. 16 William Carey (Miss.); No. 17 Park (Mo.); No. 20 Benedictine (Kan.); No. 25 (tie) Martin Methodist (Tenn.).
^ Previous ranking occurred Oct. 24, 2017 (Preseason Top 25)