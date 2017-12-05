2018 NAIA Division I Women's Basketball Players of the Week — No. 1 (Dec. 5)

Amber Alexander of Vanguard (Calif.) awarded first player of the week

December 05, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletic Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Amber Alexander of Vanguard (Calif.) was named as the NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball player of the week, announced the national office on Tuesday. Alexander was selected based on her performance from November 27 – December 3, and was chosen out of a pool of conference group winners.

Player of the Week

Amber Alexander, Vanguard (Calif.)

6-0, SR, C, Paragould, Ark.

Alexander currently leads her team in points, rebounds and blocks in an efficient 29.5 minutes per game.

Weekly Stats Averaged 27.5 points Total 31 rebounds Went 23-for-37 in field goals Went 9-for-15 in free throws



Nominees: Christina Devers, LSU Shreveport (La.) ; Alyssa Washington, Dillard (La.) ; Kayla Styles, Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) ; Addison Munsch, Oklahoma Panhandle State ; Brianna King, Montana Western ; Morgan Brandt, Columbia (Mo.) ; DaJonee Hale, Central Methodist (Mo.) ; Zoie Miller, Loyola (La.)

2017-18 Division I Women's Basketball Composite Award Winners

Week 1: Amber Alexander, Vanguard (Calif.)