2017 NAIA Women's Volleyball Coaches' Postseason Top 25 Poll — (Dec. 6)

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) lands No. 1 rating as 2017 national champion

December 06, 2017

By Katie Green, Manager of Athletics Communications and Media

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) claimed its first red banner and the No. 1 spot in the postseason edition of the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll, the national office announced on Wednesday. The Blue Raiders captured all 17 first-place votes as well as 467 points.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

- Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) claimed its first national title in the team’s first ever trip to the national championship match on December 2.

- The Blue Raiders finished the season with a perfect 35-0 record and played only one, five-set match (vs Cornerstone (Mich.)) and three, four set matches (vs Indiana Wesleyan, Eastern Oregon and Dordt (Iowa)). They played a total of 31-of-35 matches in three sets.

- In the last nine years five teams have won the national championship with an undefeated season: former member Fresno Pacific (Calif.)(2009), former member Concordia (Calif.) (2012), former member Texas – Brownsville (2013), Park (Mo.) (2014), and Lindsey Wilson (2017).

- New to the poll this week is No. 16 Morningside (Iowa), No. 22 Indiana Wesleyan, No. 23 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) and No. 25 Saint Xavier (Ill.)

- Lindsey Wilson holds the longest active streak in the Top 25 with 56 total appearances. The last 27-consecutive appearances have been in the top five.

- There has only been one program that has been able to maintain the No. 1 ranking for an entire season, with Fresno Pacific (Calif.) accomplishing the feat in 2004, 2008 and 2009.

Poll Methodology

- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.

- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

- Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) for the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

- For the complete ratings calendar, click here.

2017 Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll – (Dec. 6)

RANK WEEK SCHOOL [FIRST PLACE VOTES] RECORD POINTS 1 1 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) [17] 35-0 467 2 4 Dordt (Iowa) 34-8 452 3 2 Viterbo (Wis.) 40-2 436 4 13 Missouri Baptist 34-9 422 5 6 Westmont (Calif.) 36-4 398 6 7 Park (Mo.) 32-4 388 7 12 College of Idaho 28-7 367 8 10 Corban (Ore.) 27-9 365 9 3 Hastings (Neb.) 28-3 359 10 8 Grand View (Iowa) 34-8 325 11 5 Northwestern (Iowa) 30-6 323 12 15 Eastern Oregon 24-11 299 13 11 Midland (Neb.) 21-11 286 14 14 Montana Tech 24-10 279 15 19 Jamestown (N.D.) 23-10 255 16 NR Morningside (Iowa) 20-14 241 17 16 Cornerstone (Mich.) 28-8 222 18 9 Columbia (Mo.) 34-8 208 19 21 Bellevue (Neb.) 30-13 185 20 17 Georgetown (Ky.) 22-6 170 21 20 Northwest (Wash.) 24-10 160 22 NR Indiana Wesleyan 29-12 133 23 NR Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 30-5 131 24 18 Madonna (Mich.) 29-7 124 25 NR Saint Xavier (Ill.) 36-6 93

Dropped from the rankings: No. 23 Rocky Mountain (Mont.), No. 24 Doane (Neb.), No. 22 Campbellsville (Ky.), No. 25 MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)

Others receiving votes: Tabor (Kan.) 61, Missouri Valley 59, Ottawa (Kan.) 58, Doane 45, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 39, Lourdes (Ohio) 38, Marian (Ind.) 37, Campbellsville 19, MidAmerica Nazarene 8, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 6