NAIA Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll — No. 2

Grand View (Iowa) extends top-ranked streak to 41-straight polls

December 06, 2017

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Grand View (Iowa) continues its reign at No. 1 in the in the NAIA Wrestling Coaches’ Top 20 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday. The next installment of the Coaches’ Poll is slated for December 29.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000-01)

• Grand View has lived in the top spot for 41-consecutive polls. The Vikings own 45 all-time No. 1 rankings, which is the most for any program dating back to the start of the 2000-01 season.

• The Vikings boast 10 ranked grapplers, including No. 1 Josh Wenger at 141 pounds, No. 1 Grant Henderson at 165 pounds and No. 1 Dylan Blackford at 174 pounds.

• Hayden Lee of Cumberlands (Ky.) (125 pounds), Tres Leon of Cumberlands (149 pounds) and Blackford are the only new top-ranked individuals. Both Lee and Leon are unbeaten this season.

• No. 18 Eastern Oregon is the only new team to the top 20. The Mountaineers boast five ranked individuals, highlighted by a pair of seventh-ranked grapplers in A.J. Rockwell (141 pounds) and Eric Fan (197 pounds).

• Since 2001, only Grand View (2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17), former members Notre Dame (Ohio) (2010-11) and Lindenwood (Mo.) (2006-07) have spent the entire season ranked No. 1.

Poll Methodology

• The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the eight conferences.

• Two days prior to the national poll, each qualifying group rater submits the top six individuals from each weight class in his conference into the system. Only wrestlers listed on a conference ballot are considered for the national ballot.

• The top 20 individuals in each weight class are based on how each voter ranks the best individuals. An individual receives 20 points for each first-place vote, 19 for second place and so on through the list. This same point system is used to determine the team ranking.

• The postseason poll is determined using the individual and team results from the national championship

• For the complete Top 20 calendar, click here.



2017-18 NAIA Wrestling Coaches' Top 20 Poll - No. 2 (December 6, 2017)

Rank Previous Rank School Total Team Points 1 1 Grand View (Iowa) 155 2 2 Missouri Valley 144 3 3 Indiana Tech 133 4 4 Menlo (Calif.) 107 5 T7 Life (Ga.) 97 6 5 Providence (Mont.) 96 7 6 Cumberlands (Ky.) 95 8 9 Williams Baptist (Ark.) 93 9 16 Southeastern (Fla.) 90 10 10 Embry-Riddle (Ariz.) 79 11 T7 Campbellsville (Ky.) 77 12 11 Southern Oregon 70 13 12 Montana State-Northern 66 14 13 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) 60 15 14 Baker (Kan.) 59 16 18 Reinhardt (Ga.) 56 17 20 Concordia (Neb.) 52 18 RV Eastern Oregon 50 19 17 Briar Cliff (Iowa) 46 20 19 Midland (Neb.) 41



Others receiving votes: Northwestern (Iowa) 32; Oklahoma City 32; Benedictine (Kan.) 32; Hastings (Neb.) 30; Graceland (Iowa) 23; Lyon (Ark.) 22; Hannibal-LaGrange (Mo.) 21; Missouri Baptist 20; Bacone (Okla.) 20; Cumberland (Tenn.) 19; Morningside (Iowa) 18; Warner Pacific (Ore.) 18; York (Neb.) 16; Saint Mary (Kan.) 16; Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 14; Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) 14; William Penn (Iowa) 11; Bethany (Kan.) 11; Doane (Neb.) 10; Marian (Ind.) 11; Wayland Baptist (Texas) 10; Ottawa (Kan.) 9; Brewton-Parker (Ga.) 8; Kansas Wesleyan 8; Jamestown (N.D.) 6; Lourdes (Ohio) 6; Oklahoma Wesleyan 5; Waldorf (Iowa) 4.



Top Ranked Individuals | Individual Rankings

125 – Hayden Lee, Cumberlands (Ky.)

133 – Jake Sinkovics, Cumberlands (Ky.)

141 – Josh Wenger, Grand View (Iowa)

149 – Tres Leon, Cumberlands (Ky.)

157 – Brandon Weber, Montana State-Northern

165 – Grant Henderson, Grand View (Iowa)

174 – Dylan Blackford, Grand View (Iowa)

184 – Charles Sharon, Campbellsville (Ky.)

197 – Dalton Bailey, Life (Ga.)

285 – Demetrius Thomas, Williams Baptist (Ark.)