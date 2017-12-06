2017 NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll – Dec. 6

By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Following its first championship in program history, Wayland Baptist (Texas) claims the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday. The Pioneers captured the title on Dec. 2 with a 1-0 victory against Missouri Valley in double overtime.

Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):

Wayland Baptist captures all 16 first-place votes and a total of 436 points to earn the program’s first ever No. 1 ranking.



The Pioneers entered the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship unseeded and defeated the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds to claim the championship.



National runner-up Missouri Valley comes in at No. 2, a spot the Vikings held three other times this year. Uros Ilic of Missouri Valley was honored as the National Player of the Year.



Oklahoma Wesleyan slides down one spot from the previous poll to No. 3. The Eagles landed five individuals on the NAIA All-America Teams.



Marymount California moves up 13 spots to No. 4 following a semifinal appearance at the national championship.



Rounding out the postseason top 5 is William Carey (Miss.). The Crusaders held the top spot for seven-straight weeks, the most of any team in 2017.



Four teams join the Top 25 in this week’s poll: No. 14 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), No. 22 Truett-McConnell (Ga.), No. 23 Westmont (Calif.) and No. 24 UC Merced.



10 teams maintained a spot in the Top 25 ranking each of the 12 polls.



Rio Grande (Ohio) currently holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings all-time with 57 total.

