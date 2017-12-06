2017 NAIA Men's Soccer Coaches' Postseason Top 25 Poll — Dec. 6
By Trevor Lininger, NAIA Athletic Communications and Media Intern
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Following its first championship in program history, Wayland Baptist (Texas) claims the No. 1 spot in the NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll, the national office announced Wednesday. The Pioneers captured the title on Dec. 2 with a 1-0 victory against Missouri Valley in double overtime.
Top 25 Highlights (historical information dates back to 2000):
- Wayland Baptist captures all 16 first-place votes and a total of 436 points to earn the program’s first ever No. 1 ranking.
- The Pioneers entered the NAIA Men’s Soccer National Championship unseeded and defeated the No. 1 and No. 3 seeds to claim the championship.
- National runner-up Missouri Valley comes in at No. 2, a spot the Vikings held three other times this year. Uros Ilic of Missouri Valley was honored as the National Player of the Year.
- Oklahoma Wesleyan slides down one spot from the previous poll to No. 3. The Eagles landed five individuals on the NAIA All-America Teams.
- Marymount California moves up 13 spots to No. 4 following a semifinal appearance at the national championship.
- Rounding out the postseason top 5 is William Carey (Miss.). The Crusaders held the top spot for seven-straight weeks, the most of any team in 2017.
- Four teams join the Top 25 in this week’s poll: No. 14 Cardinal Stritch (Wis.), No. 22 Truett-McConnell (Ga.), No. 23 Westmont (Calif.) and No. 24 UC Merced.
- 10 teams maintained a spot in the Top 25 ranking each of the 12 polls.
- Rio Grande (Ohio) currently holds the record for the most No. 1 rankings all-time with 57 total.
- No. 9 Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) holds the record for the longest consecutively-ranked active school at 117-straight polls, dating back to the first installment of the Top 25 in 2007. Rio Grande (Ohio) is second on the list with 108-straight polls.
Poll Methodology
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences, Association of Independent Institutions and Unaffiliated Groups.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low rating) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appear on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes".
- For the complete men’s soccer ratings calendar, click here.
2017 NAIA Men’s Soccer Coaches’ Postseason Top 25 Poll – Dec. 6
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1ST PLACE VOTES]
|RECORD
|TOTAL POINTS
|1
|23
|Wayland Baptist (Texas) [16]
|19-5-1
|436
|2
|4
|Missouri Valley
|19-3-3
|421
|3
|2
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|20-1-1
|406
|4
|17
|Marymount California
|18-4-2
|397
|5
|1
|William Carey (Miss.)
|18-2-1
|380
|6
|8
|Mobile (Ala.)
|14-4-3
|359
|7
|15
|Columbia (Mo.)
|19-2-3
|348
|8
|9
|Georgia Gwinnett
|13-4-2
|346
|9
|6
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|14-4-0
|305
|10
|5
|Baker (Kan.)
|16-5-2
|302
|11
|7
|Hastings (Neb.)
|19-3-1
|295
|12
|13
|St. Thomas (Fla.)
|14-1-2
|294
|13
|10
|Vanguard (Calif.)
|16-4-0
|277
|14
|NR
|Cardinal Stritch (Wis.)
|16-3-2
|241
|15
|24
|Madonna (Mich.)
|16-4-1
|234
|16
|3
|Rio Grande (Ohio)
|14-2-2
|216
|17
|11
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|16-1-2
|191
|18
|12
|Central Methodist (Mo.)
|13-3-3
|177
|19
|18
|MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.)
|12-5-3
|167
|20
|22
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|15-3-2
|165
|21
|14
|Corban (Ore.)
|15-3-4
|161
|22
|NR
|Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
|16-4-2
|117
|23
|NR
|Westmont (Calif.)
|10-5-3
|98
|24
|NR
|UC Merced
|13-2-5
|76
|25
|16
|Benedictine (Kan.)
|14-3-2
|69
Dropped From Top 25: Dalton State (Ga.), Campbellsville (Ky.), Spring Arbor (Mich.), Bryan (Tenn.)
Others Receiving Votes: Northwestern Ohio 66; Southwestern Christian (Okla.) 65; Dalton State (Ga.) 59; Campbellsville (Ky.) 50; William Woods (Mo.) 45; Grace (Ind.) 44; Spring Arbor (Mich.) 44; Houston-Victoria (Texas) 23; Southern Oregon 19; Bryan (Tenn.) 17; Concordia (Neb.) 10; Keiser (Fla.) 7; Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 7; Oklahoma City 4; Reinhardt (Ga.) 3